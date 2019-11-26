SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County and the Highlands Family YMCA will likely be served subpoenas for the employment records of Jack Charles Howard III in connection with a civil lawsuit against Heartland Christian Academy. In two criminal lawsuits, Howard is charged with battery, sexual battery custodial authority and six counts of lewd molestation.
Herman Law, Boca Raton, who is representing one the students has stated that Heartland Christian “knew or should have known of Jack Charles Howard III’s dangerous sexual propensities and that he was unfit to serve in any position within the school involving contact with female students.” On Nov. 19 in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court, they filed a Notice of Intent to Serve Subpoena to The School Board of Highlands County and Sebring YMCA for Howard’s employment records and any and all background checks.
The charges stem from incidents that allegedly occurred on the school’s campus between August 2018 and January 2019 involving four female victims between the ages of 12-16.
The State of Florida Education Practices Commission issued a final order on Feb. 26, 2016 accepting a settlement agreement with Howard, which included a five-year revocation of his teaching certificate. The Commission’s administrative complaint stated that Howard was a substitute teacher in the Highlands County School District when, around 2 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2014, he had sexual intercourse with a female teacher on campus in an area that was accessible to students.
He was terminated from his substitute teaching position with the district on or about Nov. 6, 2014 as a result of his conduct, the complaint noted. A mediation date has been set for April 8 in the civil lawsuit against Heartland Christian Academy. A jury trial is set for 10 days starting on June 8.
They will settle out of court! They are a non-profit, so the victims will have to go after the owner's personal assets to get any monetary awards. How sad, I wish the state of Florida would start monitoring these private academies. They have a license to abuse so many facets of public funded programs with no accountability! I love how one of heartland Christian academy's competitors have some sort of mickey mouse accreditation to make thier school look legit....
