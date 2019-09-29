Special to the Highlands News-Sun
TAMPA — Lazydays, The RV Authority and world’s largest RV dealership, was recently named a Top 50 RV Dealer by RVBusiness magazine for the sixth consecutive year.
RVBusiness, along with marketing communications agency BJ Thompson Associates, asked RV manufacturers to nominate dealers across the United States and Canada who exemplify best practices and excellence in their field. Nominees were then invited to fill out comprehensive applications covering a wide array of subjects, including practices pertaining to consumers, staff, marketing, charitable endeavors and overall business procedures.
An independent panel of industry experts pored through scores of applications during an intensive two-day, closed-door session at the RV/MH Hall of Fame & Museum in Elkhart, Indiana. RVB Top 50 Administrator BJ Thompson said the selection process was exceptionally intense this year. “Our panel of judges was about as intently engaged as we’ve ever seen in completing their evaluations and final selections. There were some dynamic debates among the judges regarding the dealer finalists,” Thompson reported. “We saw evidence of dealers not resting on their laurels of past performance, but placing additional emphasis on service technician training and pressing for even higher levels of customer satisfaction.”
“We are honored that Lazydays has once again been selected to be one of America’s best RV dealerships,” said Bill Murnane, Chairman and CEO of Lazydays RV. “Our company and employees remain committed to delivering world-class customer service.”
RVBusiness Publisher Sherman Goldenberg added, “This year’s applicants took things to a new level in terms of creative business practices, new-age marketing, charitable outreach, tech training and bar-raising approaches to consumer care. We have an outstanding group for 2019.” RVBusiness will confer its Top 50 Dealer Awards on Nov. 13 during a special reception at the Recreation Vehicle Dealers Association (RVDA) International Convention and Expo in Las Vegas.
