Holding the nation hostage for a symbolic "wall" is not leadership – it's dictatorship. If we look at real border security there are many avenues to pursue that are better and have long-term solutions.
Why waste over $5 billion on a sad show for Trump's base when we could be doing real work?
Federal employees and those whose businesses depend on them need to get back to work. Holding them hostage and saying they understand is insanity.
Distorting facts on border crime is just one of a myriad of lies this president has put forth asking us to buy and swallow. I am weary of him. We need a real leader who cares about all of our people.
Patricia Myers
Sebring
