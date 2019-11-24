SEBRING — Leadership Highlands is once again hosting its annual Career Day and is seeking businesses to participate.
Last year’s Career Day highlighted more than 70 areas of employment as high schoolers from all over the county came to the Alan Jay Arena to explore career options. The 3rd annual Career Day is set for Jan. 8, 2020 and the hope is to have more than 100 careers for the students to consider.
“Part of being in Leadership Highlands is learning about Highlands County’s strengths and weaknesses,” said Garrett Roberts, president of the Leadership Highlands Class of 2017-18 and the organizer of Career Day. “We realized that our high school students needed an opportunity to learn about the number of great career opportunities we have here.
“We know that a lot of high school students have their sights set on college, but we also realize the need for students to realize the vast variety of career paths available,” Roberts said. “Some of them may require a college education, but there are many great opportunities for those who may not want to go to college.”
Students can talk with representatives from area businesses, as well as South Florida State College, to learn about those jobs as well as the requirements for each career path.
Booths are free for any business that wants to participate, but sponsors are needed to make the event a success.
“Leadership Highlands is expending a tremendous amount of time and energy to make the Career Day a possibility, but we are still in need of assistance from the community,” Roberts said. “It costs approximately $5,000 for facility rental, transportation and some participation prizes to give to students to help make the event more exciting. We greatly appreciate any contributions we can get.”
A title sponsorship is available for $1,000, which includes a large logo banner at the entrance and a premium booth location. A $250 donation will get a business a premium booth location.
For more information, call Roberts at 352-871-3783 or email garrettsroberts@gmail.com.
