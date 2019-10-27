It seems that every time I pick up the paper and read the opinion section, it’s all about how bad Trump is. Let me first say, that no leader of any nation is ever installed unless God ordains it. His sovereign plan happens when he installs who he wants at his right time.
People think that they go to the voting booth and that the poll numbers pretty much has the winner figured and that’s it. No one had Trump as the winner by far, nobody! Nobody figured that Israel would win the six-day war either or we would win the revolutionary war.
People may think I am nuts but, I say I understand God’s word and most don’t. Most all people haven’t even read one page of God’s word. God controls all human actions that fits his plans. Yes, he gives us a will to choose but, before the foundation of the world he foreknew all and his plan fits exactly what he knew. He knew the end from before the beginning.
Now, back to Trump, he has charisma and mesmerizes people in a good way as Hitler did in a bad way. Look at his rally sizes, e.g. 120,000 alone in Orlando recently. No liberal candidate or Democrat will ever command such crowds, period! Money raked in already by Trump, close to a quarter of a billion dollars, more than all Democrats combined twice. These are the true poll numbers and not the fake ones you hear on liberal media, Trump down by 10, Trump, down by 20, all fake!
Trump backers like him because he speaks what most people think and he fulfills what he promises unlike all the lies of other presidents, e.g. you can keep your doctors, you can keep your health care plan and your health care costs will go down. Remember, Obama! How about the Obama red line to Syria, which Syria broke and Obama did nothing ... promises broken. Trump speaks his mind and cares little in what people think. Trump, accomplishes things faster than the Democrats can keep up. While the House takes weeks off for these vacations, Trump works. Trump lowered taxes and got rid of business-destroying regulations, causing the unprecedented economic growth that we are enjoying. More jobs than people to fill them. Unemployment is the lowest in 50 years.
People are spending in record numbers and the Christmas holidays are expected to grow 6.5% higher than the previous year. Trump made deals with South Korea, Japan, Canada, and Mexico and is still dealing with China. South Korea is paying the U.S. $10 trillion for the next 10 years for military protection where under the previous presidents it was free, really! NATO nations are paying their fair share and deals are done with Canada and Mexico and waiting for the crooked Democrats to pass in the House.
Trump totally supports and has allocated more money to the police, our vets, and ICE agents for our border, which Democrats will not support. They like crime, drugs and illegals coming in on our welfare system, draining it even more. Our vets are treated worse than illegals, figure that.
Yes, his personality is unbecoming but, his leadership is second only to Washington by far.
Bruce Tooker is a Lake Placid resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
