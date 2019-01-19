They say faith isn’t faith until it’s tested. And that usually means someone is going to have to leap over an obstacle standing in the way of a particular goal.
Some years ago … not too long after my husband Ken and I had enfolded our two single parent homes into one family … our faith was tested. The springboard to this experience was like bouncing for the first time on a trampoline and expecting a gentle, upright landing.
With illness putting Ken out of work for a time, I knew I needed to help supplement our income. But with three sons to raise, working outside the home was definitely something I thought I’d left behind.
Now it seemed I had no choice.
However, I did have a choice of what I’d do and where I’d do it. So, I prayed the Lord would lead me to a position where I could work the same hours as the boys and use my skills to advance his kingdom work.
Soon I discovered a Christian school in our community. So, with resume in hand, I made an appointment with the principal. As God would have it, there was an opening for a secretary and teacher/assistant.
I was thrilled.
We would have loved to have had our sons in the Christian school from the start, knowing they’d be undergirded by the same values taught at home and church. In a way, working there would be bitter/sweet since tuition was out of reach at the time ... a mountain we just couldn’t scale.
Until leapfrog faith presented a possibility.
“I’d love to hire you,” the principal was saying, “but you need to be part of this community.”
“I am. I live here.”
“No,” he said. “Your sons need to go to school here.”
Through an exchange of time and work for tuition, we could make it work. But, how could I do that when I was trying to earn extra money to help our household? I went home to tell my husband about this unexpected dilemma/opportunity.
“We’ve always hoped to have the boys in a Christian school. Could God be opening a door to test our faith? Will we trust him to meet our needs while we take this leap of faith?”
We considered Hebrews 11: 6, NKJV that says, “But without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him.”
So, we prayed and jumped over the hurdle … beginning an adventure in faith. Selah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.