The Associated Press
BEIRUT — Lebanon’s Cabinet approved a package of economic reforms and a 2020 budget with no new taxes on Monday, hoping to appease the thousands of protesters that have taken to the streets for the last five days to demand the government step down.
Prime Minister Saad Hariri described the measures as a “financial coup,” saying no government in Lebanon’s history has taken such steps before.
As Hariri’s speech was aired live on all local TV stations, thousands of protesters who had gathered in central Beirut chanted: “The people want to bring down the regime.” The number of protesters swelled following the Cabinet announcement, amid intense skepticism the reforms amounted to anything serious.
The reform package was announced in response to massive nationwide protests that began Thursday and have turned into a widening revolt against the country’s sectarian status quo and the entire political elite. The outrage over the government’s mismanagement of a deepening economic crisis and proposed new taxes has unified Lebanon’s often fractious society.
Hariri had given his government — an unwieldy national coalition of nine largely sectarian parties — a deadline that expires Monday evening to come up with convincing solutions to the economic crisis.
After a nearly five-hour emergency government meeting, Hariri told reporters that the Cabinet approved the 2020 budget with a deficit of 0.6 percent with no new taxes. The reforms include cutting the salaries of top officials including ministers and members of parliament by half, scrapping the ministry of information and other public institutions and downsizing others as part of cost-cutting measures.
“The decisions that we made today might not fulfill your goals but for sure it achieves what I have been seeking for two years,” Hariri said. “These decisions are not for exchange. I am not going to ask you to stop protesting and stop expressing your anger. This is a decision that you take.”
