AVON PARK – The versatility that Cory Leech displayed on the diamond by pitching and playing shortstop paid off as the Red Devil athlete signed a scholarship to play baseball for the Eastern Florida State College Titans on Wednesday.
Leech has been on the Avon Park varsity team for four years and helped the Red Devils reach the Class 5A Final Four last year.
“This is a great day and I am ready to move on to the next chapter,” said Leech. “I have had a good ride in Avon Park for the last four years. I am excited to go to Eastern Florida State College. It means a lot to get this scholarship. It means that all of my hard work has paid off.”
Eastern Florida State College is located in Melbourne and Titans coach Jason Arnold has followed Leech for years.
“I had five or six schools looking at me,” Leech said. “I really like the coach at Eastern Florida State College he has known me for four years and he is a really good guy. He knows what I bring to the table. I felt like it was a good atmosphere and I also have family in the area. It all just connected while I was there.”
Leech has a great support system.
“My family, coaches and teammates have been my biggest support,” the Red Devil senior said. “You know you’re going to fail sometimes but that just pushed me to work harder. I am ready to leave home. The only time I have left home for a long period of time has been church camp. I am not nervous at all, just really excited and I am ready to go.”
“I am proud of Cory,” said Avon Park Head Coach Whit Cornell. “He has worked hard and is a good leader. He has been a critical part of our success over the last four years. He helps us in a lot of ways and is a hard working young man. He comes from a good family and is good academic student. He has family over in Melbourne and he really likes that area so it is great that he got to go to the school of his choice. A lot of guys have limited options and for him to get to go to a school of his choice means a lot.”
Besides his ability, Coach Cornell thinks that Leech’s character helped him to stand out to the Titans.
“His hard work has paid off,” said Cornell. “I think he got there based on his character. The coach, Jason Arnold, has coached against him in the playoffs and got to see him in big games and in big moments. He saw how he kept his composure and had some big plays, big hits and big pitches for us in those games. I think that is what really made him interested in Cory because he got to see him in the heat of battle. He is going to have to work hard. He has a good solid foundation and has a good family. He has the academic structure and he is a mature young man.”
Coach Cornell thinks Leech will have to continue to work hard in college. Leech will be hard to replace on the Red Devils team.
“He has to do the same things he has been doing,” Cornell said. “He has to stay grounded and stay humble. Everyone is hard to replace, but Cory will be extra hard to replace. He has been a a four-year starter. He played varsity baseball for six years. He started in Frostproof for a good coach, Jeremy Byrd, who has done a lot for Cory. There have been a lot of people that have helped Cory throughout his life and he understands the game. We will miss him but hopefully he will go off and be an example for the kids here. They can see that you can go off and be successful.”
Leech’s family is extremely proud and had a loss for words.
“I am very proud of Cory,” said Scott Leech. “I hope this mean a lot to Cory. He has worked hard to get here. I am very excited for him to get this scholarship and to be able to go to college. He is going to have to keep working hard and set goals. He is ready to leave home so we are ready for him to go.”
Leech will finish his senior year before heading to Melbourne to start his college career at Eastern Florida State College as a Titan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.