SEBRING — State Sen. Ben Albritton and State Rep. Cary Pigman introduced legislation in Tallahassee to build a $4.57 million state-of-the art public training center in Sebring.
In addition to the $4.57 million for construction, planning, engineering and site preparation, another $400,000 is being requested for training simulators, tactical training equipment, computers, furniture and fixtures.
The building will be named in honor of Deputy Sheriff William J. Gentry Jr., who died in the line of duty on May 8, 2018. The proposed name is the Deputy William J. Gentry Regional Public Safety Training Center, which is slated to be built at the Sebring Regional Airport.
According to a press release from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, the center would be a public-private partnership between the Sheriff’s Office, South Florida State College and the Sebring Regional Airport Authority.
The center would potentially serve the following counties: Highlands, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Hardee, Lee, Manatee, Okeechobee and Sarasota.
Sheriff Paul Blackman and the Highlands County Board of County Commission wrote a letter to Jose Olivia, the speaker of the state House of Representatives, and Bill Galvano, president of the Florida Senate, in support of the proposed training center.
“Before Jan. 23 of this year, mass shootings were events that happened on the news, not in our hometown,” Blackman said in a prepared statement. “Then a gunman walked into a bank and executed five of our mothers, sisters, daughters and friends. Our community has been changed forever by these events. We can no longer act as if evil will pass us by.
“While I would like to say that we can prevent these types of horrific events from happening again, we know that is not possible,” Blackman said. “What we can do, however, is try to be as prepared as possible to respond to such events with the most up-to-date tactical strategies ...
“The Deputy Gentry Regional Training Center will provide instruction on active shooter engagement, tactical planning and response, counter terrorism measures, and the application of artificial intelligence and unmanned systems,” Blackman said.
“It’s not lost on anyone that last year has been very difficult for Highlands County, and we have suffered real losses,” Albritton said. “In response to these tragic incidents, and out of love for this community, I am honored to file and support this request for funding to build the Deputy William J. Gentry Regional Public Safety Training Center.
“It would be a blessing to the community to have a regional training facility where both first responders and the community can learn the latest strategies for taking public safety to the next level,” he said.
“This was in the works before the tragedy with Deputy Gentry and SunTrust,” Albritton said. “This originated through Sheriff Blackman and Mike Brown from the HCSO.”
Albritton said the SunTrust tragedy served as a confirmation that the state should be looking for ways to raise the bar on public safety.
“If we are able to do this, the money would be available July 1,” he said. “It would have to go through phases — design, engineering, bid proposals. To spend $5 million will take some time. My hope would be as soon as we are successful, as soon as budget starts July 1, I would expect those involved with this project would hit the launch button. It could happen as soon as possible.
“It is a top priority for myself and my staff,” he said.
According to House Bill 3603, introduced by Pigman, the center would provide “awareness techniques, response and preparedness strategies to protect the public.” In addition, the center would offer “school safety preparedness training for school resource officers, guardians, teachers and school staff.”
A goal of the training center would be to “increase the preparedness of law enforcement personnel to respond to critical incidents and emergency situation,” HB 3603 stated.
“Deputy Gentry served our community honorably,” Pigman said. “With this Public Safety Training Center, his memory and dedication to our community will never be forgotten.
“I look forward to working with Sen. Albritton on securing the funds needed to build this much needed public safety center,” he said.
