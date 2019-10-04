By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Local government and school officials asked local Florida legislators on Thursday for funding to improve emergency response, transportation and infrastructure.
Other agencies and officials thanked Rep. Cary Pigman (R-Avon Park) and Senator Ben Albritton (R-Wauchula) for the work they’ve already done in helping Highlands County, and asked them to continue.
County Commission Chair Jim Brooks said the county needs higher communication fees to support 911 emergency dispatching, indexed gas taxes to better pay for roads and support for initiatives to widen and improve State Road 70.
Brooks also asked legislators to amend requirements or provide funds so the county, which recently topped 100,000 people, can build a separate storm sewer system and reach recycling goals.
Brooks said Florida’s 911 fees on telephones have stayed at 40 cents per month since 2015, while the state requires local 911 dispatchers to have “Text 911” by 2020.
Highlands County Government already subsidizes the system, he said: $484,740 in Fiscal Year 2018, or 53% of the cost.
Likewise, Brooks said if local option gasoline taxes were tied to the Consumer Price Index, local governments could receive enough funds to keep up with road maintenance and construction.
He also wants to see improvements to east/west corridors: State Roads 70, 64 and 66, as both hurricane evacuation routes and congestion relief once the state builds the “Southwest Connector” in a decade.
Brooks said SR 70 had gridlock at U.S. 27 during evacuations for Hurricane Michael last year. It is also dangerous east of U.S. 27 because guardrails and canals on both sides leave no room to evade a wreck.
He also said the county supports recycling and stormwater management efforts, but needs modifications of those requirements because it is still difficult for a mostly rural county to provide those services.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brenda Longshore said schools need more funding for mental health counseling, as part of school safety; for new buses, and for full-time certified teachers.
Longshore said the schools received $986,000 last school year to provide each campus with school resource deputies and officers, but the total cost was more than $1 million. School “hardening” for security cost $1.5 million this last year, but schools received $440,000.
Likewise, mental health programs designed to prevent school shootings and other violence through intervention got $396,000. With that, Longshore said, she hired four therapists and paid for professional development and trauma care.
The Legislature could double that funding, she said, and it wouldn’t be enough.
There’s also a teacher shortage, but she said she can’t pay the full-time salaries. As of now, she has 37 “long-term substitutes” filling various vacancies.
As for buses, Longshore said the $3 million the state sent covers only half of the $6 million costs, because rural school buses drive long distances each day.
Lake Placid Town Attorney Bert J. Harris III said the town needs help doing a sewer/quality of life study of the town and surrounding area, along with funds to extend town sewer to the Lake Placid Camp & Conference Center, south of town on the shores of Lake Placid and currently served by a septic system.
He said the town is trying to provide municipal services to areas outside town limits, but needs funding to do it.
Legislative delegates also heard about program accomplishments from Penny Pringle of the Florida Department of Health and Charlene Edwards of Healthy State Coalition of Hardee, Highlands and Polk Counties Inc. They asked legislators to continue funding current programs and improve funding, wherever possible.
Joe DeCerbo, district manager for Spring Lake Improvement District, thanked Pigman for his work in getting funds to install water and sewer lines along U.S. 98 along the district.
DeCerbo told the Highlands News-Sun that developers are now making plans there for residential and commercial sites.
Finally, John Nelson said Highlands County Tea Party expressed concerns over the Red Flag law, where someone can petition the court about someone making credible threats of self-harm or specific violent threats against others.
In some instances, a judge can now temporarily take a legally owned gun away from such a person, and Nelson said that violates the first seven amendments to the U.S. Constitution.
He called it a “knee-jerk” bill in regard to gun violence and mass shootings, and urged legislators to support a bill to overturn it.
Nelson also took issue with moves to ban assault weapons and suggested over-prescribed drugs on kids may provide a more plausible reason for school violence.
