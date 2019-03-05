After reading both of these articles (County sees fifth fatal crash from Wednesday, Feb. 27 and How many? from Saturday, March 2, 2019) I cannot help but wonder, when will the two parties that can have an impact on stopping these accidents actually do something about them?
First and foremost, our state legislators who have been skipping around the subject for years must finally take action. It must be made an offense that if you are texting or talking on the phone the police should be able to stop you and give a ticket. This simply must be made into a law. Many accidents are happening because people are distracted. A perfect example of this is the 19-year-old boy who ran into my wife’s stopped car at 50 mph. He was texting and never put his foot on the brake.
This idea that you can multi-task while driving is ludicrous. It does not matter if you are a teen, young adult, middle age or older, you cannot drive a vehicle while texting. The legislature must act on this and hopefully they will finally take this matter seriously and make it happen this year.
It is my sincere hope that someone in the state legislature reads this and makes it happen soon. It must be done to make the roads safer. It cannot be allowed to continue. No texting! No having the phone in front of your face while driving!
The second most important person that can do something about the problem is Sheriff [Paul] Blackman, and I hope he reads this letter as well.
Since being elected Sheriff Blackman has done some good things, but one thing he simply has “drawn a line in the sand” and simply refuses to acknowledge is Highlands County must have at least two traffic officers 24/7 doing absolutely nothing but traffic enforcement. He continually states there is no funding for this; however every week it seems he finds the money for something else, whether it is a drug task force or virtually any other matter, but he is adamant that no money can be found for traffic enforcement. Well, to end these crashes he must find the money!
Texting is a huge problem, but just as big if not bigger is the roads in Highlands County have simply become an extension of the Sebring racetrack. And, why not? No one ever gets stopped for speeding on [U.S.] 27 or [State Road] 70 or [State Road] 64, (exception being Sebring police will issue citations but only in Sebring proper), and certainly no one gets stopped on the side streets. My street is posted at 25 mph and people drive by the house doing 50 or 60 mph. On [U.S.] 27 where the speed limit is 55, people fly by meaning they have to be doing at least 70 mph or more. Passing, weaving lane to lane, driving whatever speed they feel like doing and they will continue to do so until the county starts giving tickets. And, enough with the stupid warning tickets … If you get stopped doing 70 in a 50 MPH zone, you should get a ticket!
Maybe if the state legislature and Sheriff Blackman did what needs to be done then perhaps there won’t be any more headlines in the paper titled “How Many?”. Texting, talking on the phone and driving way over the speed limit are simply endemic in Highlands County and both issues must be addressed to prevent any more accidents.
T. Scott Semrau is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
