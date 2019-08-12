SEBRING — Florida legislators will likely debate again next year over the role of nurse practitioners in Florida medical practice.
In 2020, elected legislators plan to push through a bill to allow nurse practitioners to use the full extent of their training, in spite of opposition from physicians’ groups.
Rep. Cary Pigman (R-Avon Park) sponsored a bill that made it through the Florida House this year, but stalled in the Florida Senate under physicians’ opposition.
Pigman, an emergency room physician with AdventHealth, has advocated for nurse practitioners during his entire tenure in office, set to term out in 2020.
He has said Florida needs to loosen regulations on nurse practitioners thanks to an aging population with increasing needs and a need to contain costs for Medicaid.
One legislator leading the charge in favor of Pigman’s bill is Sen. Jeff Brandes (R-St. Petersburg), who has pointed to numerous studies that state care by nurse practitioners is as safe and effective as that of physicians. He also cited a 2009 analysis of more than two dozen research articles on the topic, with similar results.
“The biggest challenge is just getting through some of these physician groups that block this stuff every year. They are pretty happy having the monopoly they have,” Brandes told Florida Daily at the start of August. “There’s no big push by them to expand access for patients.”
He stated the legislature needs to show leadership and help nurses practice at the top of their scope.
“We simply just aren’t going to have a choice. If we have 25 million people in this state and we have a static number of physicians, it just doesn’t work,” Brandes said. “The math doesn’t work. So really, it’s how do we provide better access and more access?”
The U.S. Veterans Administration (VA), U.S. Department of Justice, and 24 states and territories let nurse practitioners practice on their own, Florida Daily reports.
States like Florida, however, require a contractual agreement with a physician — a “protocol” — to practice. Florida Daily reports that some physicians take advantage of this and charge up to $50,000 a year to sign such an agreement, even though the physician never interacts with the patient.
Efforts to make changes in this system have taken place slowly over as long as 23 years, according to Pigman’s many talks on the subject.
In March 2014, Pigman proposed a bill to let nurse practitioners prescribe controlled substances and work without a doctor’s supervision.
By mid-April 2016, then-governor Rick Scott had signed House Bill 1241, which gave nurse practitioners the ability to order medication, as well as giving a licensed physician’s assistant the authority to order medication under the direction of a supervisory physician for a specified patient.
It also allowed a licensed nurse practitioner to authorize either a licensed physician assistant or advanced registered nurse practitioner to order controlled substances for a specified patient under certain circumstances.
It didn’t give nurse practitioners full autonomy, though.
That same year, the governor signed House Bill 1061, making Florida the 26th state to join the nurse licensure compact. That allows nurses with a multi-state nursing license to practice in any of the states in the compact.
Pigman, like Brandes, has long said Florida faces difficulty with a lack of physicians versus an abundance of nurse practitioners who are not allowed to fill that gap.
Pigman said he has seen support for nurse practitioner autonomy from the Florida Chamber of Commerce, Florida Hospital Association, Associated Industries of Florida and nurse practitioners themselves.
