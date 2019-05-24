Oh my goodness, this story [Lemonade war ends with smiles and wagging tails, May 23] did my heart good!
So much dissent and anger in our country today, and yet this. What an amazing teacher [Erica Ashley, third-grade teacher at Woodlawn Elementary School].
She is teaching both peace and kindness in a world torn by political theater. Her blessed students are learning lessons so rarely taught today. Those children have no idea how fortunate they are.
They learned from so many different angles, as portrayed in your article. I loved the lesson learned about rivalry, financial planning, forgiveness, and maybe most of all, sharing.
We need a lot more teachers with her heart and spirit.
Joan McVay-Price
Sebring
