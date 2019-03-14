DES PLAINES, Illinois — For the third year in a row, Lemons of Love is offering racers the chance to win a factory-built racecar. The winning ticket holder will take home the 200th Mazda Global MX-5 Cup racecar from the 501(c)(3) nonprofit’s raffle.
With each $100 ticket purchase, participants have a chance to win the $68,000 turn-key racecar, based on the current-generation Mazda Miata. Mazda Motorsports Director John Doonan will pull the winning ticket on Saturday, March 19, during the 12 Hours of Sebring weekend at Sebring International Raceway.
All donations support Lemons of Love’s mission to create, fill, and deliver care packages for those undergoing treatment for cancer. Since 2014, Lemons of Love has shared more than 9,500 packages to all 50 states and 14 countries. “This is one of the most exciting things we do at Lemons of Love. It ties my motorsports world to my mission to give back at Lemons of Love,” said Jill Swanson, founder of Lemons of Love. “Most of the funding we receive comes directly from my motorsports family.”
Lemons of Love has secured Chassis #200 from Long Road Racing for the giveaway. Like all Global MX-5 Cup Cars, this one comes with a race-ready version of Mazda’s 2.0-liter SKYACTIV four-cylinder engine, an upgraded six-speed manual transmission, racing suspension and brakes, and a special yellow roll cage approved for use by the FIA, SCCA, IMSA, and NASA. Get the full specs from Long Road Racing on their website, www.LongRoadRacing.com.
The 2019 winner can race the Global MX5- Cup with the Battery Tender Mazda Global MX-5 Cup Series, Pirelli World Challenge, SCCA, or NASA. It can also be used as a fun track-day car.
The Mazda Global MX-5 Cup racecar winner will take home additional prizes as well including a FAST Cooling driver cooling system, a Sparco Circuit 2 Halo racing seat, Simpson seat belts, a one-year magazine subscription to Autoweek, a one-year magazine subscription to Grassroots Motorsports, PAGID Racing brake pads, a Battery Tender charger, a 24-Hours of Lemons entry, a set of BFGoodrich tires, a custom lemon yellow roll cage from Long Road Racing, MX-5 Cup entry fees, and additional stock and racing parts.
Sports car racer Drake Kemper won the inaugural Mazda Global MX-5 Cup drawing in 2017.
"I was extremely blessed to have the winning ticket in the Lemons of Love raffle for the Mazda Global MX-5 Cup car,” Kemper said. “Thank you so much to Mazda, Lemons of Love, and all of the donors for the support. I'm so glad we raised so much money for a phenomenal cause!"
In 2018, the winner was a Daniel Miller, an active member of the United States Air Force who was deployed to the Middle East when he found out he’d won the Global MX-5 Cup car. His tour was extended so he has yet to see the race car that is in his father’s garage, but Daniel remains excited for it when he returns home in May 2019.
“This is such an amazing thing to happen, and I wanted to thank you,” Miller said. “I love what your charity does, and I will continue to donate for years to come. Again, I cannot express how much I appreciate this."
In addition to the grand prize, Lemons of Love will also draw tickets for monthly prizes.
