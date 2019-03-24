The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the fourth week of March gives anglers the least productive fishing days of the month. As is always the case, the period between the end of the full moon phase and the last quarter moon phase are always the lowest rating.
The reason for this lull in feeding migration intensity is the lack of lunar influence. Therefore fish do not all feed in large concentrations at the same time. And with the cold fronts slowing down the feeding cycle to a four-day feeding-pattern anglers will experience a lot more ‘hit-or-miss’ strikes as fish literally feed during all four daily solar periods equally when they do in fact feed, albeit but very lightly.
The four daily solar periods at the beginning of spring and with the current lunar period, in order of feeding intensity rating starting with the best to the worst are, sunset, solar noon (1:31 p.m.), sunrise and midnight (1:31 a.m.).
Downsizing bait offerings and tackle is always a good idea when fish are feeding at the lowest rating of the month. They eat very lightly in water temperatures in the upper sixty degree range and perhaps every third to fourth day.
The moon currently has very little influence on increasing feeding activity during solar periods.
However this Thursday the last quarter moon phase occurs and this will cause two major periods of light feeding to happen centered on the sunset and solar noon periods — due to low water temperatures in the morning the sunset period will not produce near as well and is therefore excluded from this designation.
The bad news is a mild cold front will arrive sometime on Wednesday which will only cause even slower feeding patterns. However the good news is the arrival of the last quarter moon phase will cause great feeding numbers when they do feed.
Best Fishing Days: This evening and Tuesday evening and perhaps Wednesday morning if the weather forecast is accurate and the mild cold front timing occurs as predicted.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 4:53 p.m. and the sunset at 7:39 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 3-4 from 4:30 — 8 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and the intensity will diminish slightly daily to a 3-rating until Wednesday through Friday when a 4-rating will occur as the underfoot and sunset periods harmonize during the last quarter moon phase.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon-set occurs at 10:08 a.m. and solar noon at 1:31 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Daily this period will start later by 50 minutes and the rating will also diminish to a 2-3 rating by Tuesday and rebound slightly Wednesday through Friday when both periods harmonize to create a 4-rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: March 20-23 full moon, April 2-8 new moon, and 16-21 full moon, May 1-6 new moon, and 15-20 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour spring charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Cold water and rain gear provided. Custom bass fishing charter package options available. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.25 feet above sea level, which is below the current high-level of 39.50”. The minimum low-level currently is 38.50’. S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) All gates closed
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Angler Safety Alert: The alligator mating season has started. Expect to see bigger males forcing smaller males from lakes and rivers and into smaller water bodies and even your swimming pools, for the next four months.
Do Not Feed Alligators. Do Not Get Close For A Better Picture. Alligators becoming familiar with human activity usually results in children and occasionally adults being attacked and killed or seriously maimed. It’s illegal to feed the lethal alligator, if you witness anyone doing this contact the local authorities.
If a gator takes residency on your property call authorities, who will have licensed professionals relocate this dangerous predator. Like the threat of a mother bear when she’s protecting her cubs, so too is the unpredictable attack of a male Florida gator during mating season.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
