When some people hear the name Florida, images of beaches and theme parks are the first things that come to mind. Here in Florida’s Heartland, we know that our state is much more diverse than that, and our inland region represents what many consider the “real” Florida.
Agriculture is a major industry in our region and across the state. Our climate makes it ideal for growing a wide variety of crops. There are over 47,000 commercial farms in Florida, and our state produces nearly 300 different commodities. Florida is one of the most agriculturally diverse producers in the nation.
To ensure our agricultural future is as rich as our history, the School Board of Highlands County has many agriculture coursework and enrichment opportunities across all grade levels that I would like to highlight this month.
The Lake Placid Middle School (LPMS) Gardening Club got underway after Hurricane Irma. When students began discussing ways they could help their community, one of their ideas was to plant a large garden. That idea has grown into the club meeting every week and expanding their activities since that first garden through the school’s Agriculture Education Program. At LPMS, agriculture students engage in learning different techniques for propagating plants such as air layering, grafting, and single eye cutting in the greenhouse and garden beds. Students take the lead with these initiatives under the supervision of their teachers and with community support.
Hill-Gustat Middle School (HGMS) also has a very active Agriculture Education Program and has facilities for students to keep beef, swine, and goats. Having facilities for livestock is unique for middle schools, and HGMS uses this opportunity for students to learn and demonstrate proper handling and care of animals as well as get real-world experience with the responsibility required for raising livestock. Through a recently received grant, the school was able to add raised-bed garden boxes as well as a hydroponic growing system.
Hands-on learning and application of agriculture practices are not just limited to secondary schools in our district. Two years ago, the kindergarten classes at Park Elementary School incubated chicken, duck, and turkey eggs. After the birds hatched, the school had to find them new homes because the campus was not equipped to house livestock. The school realized that it would benefit the children to be able to see a complete life cycle. After working diligently to write grants as well as receive donations from the Avon Park community, they were able to purchase coops, fencing, livestock housing, and gardening supplies.
The “Farm at Park” operates as an outdoor classroom for all grades and is included in student leadership jobs where students are responsible for taking care of all the animals and plants under teacher supervision and instruction. Teachers can utilize the outdoor classroom to conduct various science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) projects, including being able to witness plant and animal life cycles. The Park Elementary farm facility currently houses 28 animals, including chickens, ducks, turkeys, and goats.
The school is collaborating with Avon Park High School’s Veterinary Tech and Agriculture teachers and students to maximize the impact of this unique experience. Next year, Park Elementary will include this program as a specials class where all students will be impacted throughout the day.
Just down the road at Avon Park High School (APHS), agriculture and farm-to-table awareness efforts happen campus-wide. APHS is using a wide array of classes, clubs, and campus organizations to teach horticulture, animal science, food production, business management and marketing, workforce soft skills, leadership, and college and career readiness.
The school also has plans in place for growing a multi-crop harvest, providing farm-fresh eggs, and holding a farmer’s market for the community at least once each semester. This offers a fantastic opportunity for students to learn agriculture skills, gain strong leadership skills, and to give back to the community.
Finally, I would be remiss not to mention that this year marked the 20th anniversary of Highlands County Ag-Venture. Each year, volunteer coordinators and event volunteers from many Highlands County agricultural businesses and organizations come together to provide a one-of-a-kind opportunity to all of our 3rd-grade students. Children move through stations with hands-on activities that teach them about dairy production, citrus, strawberry harvesting, honeybees, soil conservation and erosion, plant growth, caladium farms, farm equipment, and other agriculture-related activities. They learn that farming and agriculture touch every aspect of our lives and that our county is rich in agricultural resources. Over the last two decades, these dedicated volunteers have reached thousands of children, and we greatly appreciate their efforts!
Agriculture has been and continues to be a primary industry in Florida as well as Highlands County. It has evolved drastically over time with the introduction of new technologies, scientific discoveries, and other factors. As the needs of the agricultural industry change, the School Board of Highlands County is proud to do our part in educating students on the importance of agriculture and the opportunities this vocation offers.
Dr. Brenda Longshore is superintendent of schools for The School Board of Highlands County.
