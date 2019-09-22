Metro Creative
Homeowners looking to add flair to their homes can find inspiration anywhere. Style can even be tailored to reflect places homeowners have visited.
Whether they call to mind the narrow streets of London, the sand-bleached beaches of a Caribbean island or the urban buzz of New York City, designs can reflect one’s travels and evoke some of the same feelings homeowners got when visiting their favorite places. Professional interior designers often pull inspiration from unique places, and so can homeowners who love to travel.
Those who want to illustrate their wanderlust through their home’s decor can consider these tips.
Work with colors
Think about the colors that signify a particular locale and bring those hues into the space. The color palettes of the beach, for example, include grays, beiges, blues, and greens. The popularity of gray-tone neutrals allows homeowners to bring in these colors as a neutral backdrop, and then add a splash of whimsy with a few decorative accents.
Try natural materials
Vacation hotspots like Hawaii, Southern California and other areas of the Pacific tend to put heavy emphasis on natural materials. Items like bamboo, sea grass, stones, and woven baskets can invite the outdoors into a home.
Embrace the vibe
Urban centers are awash in energy and color. This spirit can be reflected with modern architecture, bold prints, metallic accents, and innovative lighting.
Pick an inspiration piece
Homeowners can direct their focus to one particular memento from a vacation or excursion. A vivid piece of artwork, a piece of furniture, a sculpture, or even a wardrobe element can serve as a catalyst for an entire room. Use this piece to match colors and textures.
Remember, to evoke the spirit of an area when decorating, keep it subtle. Too many details or over-the-top replication might seem like one is dressing a stage set rather than his or her home.
