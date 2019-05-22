Women in Alabama wanting to maintain control over their own bodies should think twice about taking steps that would empower the U.S. Supreme Court to nullify Roe vs Wade. If a lawsuit is filed to contest recent anti-abortion Alabama legislation, the U.S. Supreme Court will then be presented with a “justiciable issue” and thereby empowered to effectively deprive all women across the country of that control.
If wiser heads instead prevail and no court challenge is brought, the harm of that recent legislation will be limited to those few rape or incest victims who are unable to travel to a neighboring state where that basic human right is still protected.
At least for the time being, and until the 5-4 tilt in favor of the Conservatives is reversed, it would be far better to leave bad enough alone because otherwise things stand to get a whole lot worse.
John Huber
Sebring
