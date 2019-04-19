Once again, Donald Trump demeaned and sullied the office of president. He made the ridiculous and moronic accusation that the Justice Department and the FBI were treasonous for investigating possible unlawful conduct by him and his political advisers.
He must think the American people are just plain stupid. Let’s hope he’s not right.
Larry Power
Sebring
The alleged 'president' proves himself wrong. The unstable unhinged behavior is a sign of one paranoid and unhinged.
