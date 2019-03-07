Please remember me and all those like us who are different and helpless without our guardian. They know us and love us and protect us every day, but Statute 768.21(8) takes that away.
Will you please call Governor DeSantis in Tallahassee at 850-717-9337 to ask him to support HB 149. Now it's time for legislators to decide.
And remember God will bless you for being on His side. Let him know House Bill 149 is important to you to be placed on the agenda of the committees so all representatives on the committees can have a voice for their constituents. This will help the adult developmentally challenged to have a voice in court through their legal guardian. Your phone call is extremely important.
Thank you for caring and sharing your thoughts to the governor on behalf of Kits Crusade.
Millie Corbin (mother of Kit Corbin)
Julia Holmes (sister of Kit Corbin)
Sebring
