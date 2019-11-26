LAKE PLACID — A special mailbox has been procured to take timely letters to the North Pole where Santa is sure to read them all. The magical mailbox is in front of Chic Chick Boutique at 211 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid.
The business proprietors, Steve and Gini Shevick, also known as Mr. and Mrs. Claus in town, decided the mailbox would be a fun treat for children of all ages to put in their letters to Santa. Perhaps the best part of the letters is no postage due.
“When I first saw the mailbox, I thought, 'how cool is that?' I thought it would be very special for children and grown ups to have a place to send letters to Santa,” Gini said. “Steve and I have sort of become known as Santa and Mrs. Claus around town, so it seemed natural. Becoming the Clauses is always evolving and it brings us so much joy."
The scope of the letters to Santa are limited only by their creators; they can be toy pleadings, prayers or even pictures. With Thanksgiving around the corner and families gathered around the table, it could be the perfect time to have the children write their wishes in a letter to Santa and decorate the envelopes.
Several letters already line the mailbox, but the Shevicks say there will always be room for more. There was certainly room for 3-year old Amy Hernandez's letter on Monday morning.
“I brought Amy to the mailbox because it caught my attention on the way home from work and I thought it would be a great way to help keep the magic of Christmas alive,” Amy's mom Amanda said. “She couldn't wait to help me write her letter and send it to Santa. Then when I showed her the photo of Santa checking the box she got even more excited because she knew that Santa received her letter. It's a great way to help get the kids excited about Christmas and keep the magic alive.”
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in the Journal Plaza before the start of the Lake Placid Christmas parade at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. The parade begins at 7 p.m. Youngsters can sit on Santa's lap and tell him personally what they want. Mrs. Claus and his two elf helpers will be in full costume for the children's enjoyment.
