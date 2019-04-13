LAKE PLACID – Lake Placid’s Lynd Lewis signed a scholarship to extend her volleyball career Thursday morning surrounded by coaches, administration and family.
Lewis will join the South Florida State College Panthers in Avon Park under the guidance of Coach Kim Crawford.
“I have worked really hard and I have played since I was 9,” said Lewis. “This is something I have really wanted to do. I was looking at a couple of colleges but South Florida offered me a full ride and I play for Coach Crawford on a travel team so I really like her as a coach. Being so close to home is what really drew me to South Florida. I really wanted to be close to home for the first two years of college so I could get used the college life. I have mixed feelings, I am excited and nervous. I am excited to play but nervous because I don’t know if I am ready for that level. I am going to work hard.”
South Florida is excited to have Lewis, who was selected to the Highlands News-Sun 2018 All-Highlands Volleyball Team, joining the Panthers.
“We see the potential of Lynd becoming an outstanding college athlete,” said Crawford. “What will determine that is her discipline, her summer training and what she is going to bring to preseason. We are looking forward to seeing that summer program executed and her committing to it. What caught my eye is that she is local and we always try our best to get local kids. When you look at her she has her stature, she is tall. She hits the ball hard but there are many different attributes to the game that we need to see her improve in. We would like to see her play six rotations instead of her playing front row. We are not even sure if we will play her in the middle, we were thinking more of a right side. That is going to take a lot of learning on her part, adjusting to the offense and the defense. In order for her to succeed with us she is going to have to train, she is going to have to get into shape. She is going to have to get better laterally instead of just vertically and I would like to see her play back row. We would like to see our kids play six rotations and that is how we are going to train them.”
Lewis’ mother was overjoyed as she signed with South Florida.
“I am beyond excited,” said Lewis’ mother, Monica Leonard. “Lynd has worked toward this her whole life and I can’t wait to watch her on the court. I am extremely proud. I pushed her and pushed her and now we are here. This scholarship means a lot. I want to see where she goes in the future, she has a bright future and this is going to help her out. The biggest struggle we have faced is injuries. We do our best to keep her healthy but other than that she has good grades, she is awesome at home and I couldn’t ask for anything better. She will have to keep pushing herself and not give up. She will succeed.”
Lake Placid volleyball Coach Charlotte Bauder has confidence that Lewis will be successful.
“Lynd is a go-getter, a hard worker and she has wanted this a long time,” said Bauder. “As long as I have known Lynd she has wanted this and to see this dream become a reality is awesome. I think she is in good hands with coach Crawford. It is totally different between high school and college so she will have to work hard for sure. We are thankful she is local so we can enjoy watching her play. The younger girls can see that dream become a reality so it can start instilling in them that we can do this.”
