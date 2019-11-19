Lewis W. Schultz
Lewis William Schultz, 93, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 in Sebring, Florida.
He was born on Feb. 18, 1926 in Sandwich, Illinois to the late Frank and Irene (Denman) Schultz. He had been a resident of Sebring for 25 years, coming from Ottawa, Illinois and served his country as a Merchant Marine during World War II. Lewis loved golfing and woodworking.
He is survived by his wife, Rose Schultz of Sebring, Florida; son, Raymond Erwin (Judy) of Plainfield, Illinois; daughter, Cheryl Shoemaker of Murphy, North Carolina; sister, Darlene Fanning; six grandsons and 18 great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Schultz.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
