AIM VASSER SULLIVAN drivers Jack Hawksworth and Richard Heistand are coming off two consecutive IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD class race wins in the No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3.
So far this season, Hawksworth and Heistand have teamed up to score wins at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in May and earlier this month at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park in Detroit. The No. 12 Lexus, driven by Townsend Bell and Frankie Montecalvo, also earned a podium result in Detroit with a third-place finish to give the RC F GT3 its first double-podium result in IMSA competition.
Lexus is currently second in the overall GTD manufacturer point standings and both AVS RC F GT3 entries currently rank second (No. 12) and third (No. 14), respectively, in the IMSA GTD championship point standings.
In the new IMSA Sprint Cup championship, including only the seven sprint races during the 2019 season, Lexus leads the manufacturer point standings and Hawksworth and Heistand lead the Sprint Cup driver and team standings with the No. 12 Lexus currently sitting in fourth place. This weekend’s race at Watkins Glen will not count toward the Sprint Cup point standings.
Lexus and AVS are set to compete in the third IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup race at Watkins Glen International on Sunday. The six-hour race is the third of four endurance events during the 2019 IMSA season.
Aaron Telitz returns to the No. 12 Lexus at Watkins Glen with co-drivers Bell and Montecalvo, while Philipp Frommenwiler joins Hawksworth and Heistand driving the No. 14 RC F GT3 at the Upstate New York road course. The No. 12 RC F GT3 has registered top-10 results in both endurance events this year, including a second-place podium result at the season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona.
The No. 14 recorded a fifth-place result at Daytona and had an issue at Sebring that ended their day early, finishing in 15th place.
Racing At The Glen
The Lexus RC F GT3 returns to Watkins Glen International for the third time. Previously, Lexus-powered prototypes won five races at Watkins Glen from 2004 to 2009, including four victories with Hall of Fame racer Scott Pruett when Lexus raced in the Prototype class of the GRAND-AM Rolex Sports Car Series.
Hawksworth has raced three times at the 3.4-mile Upstate New York road course, recording a pole position last year and two top-five finishes in the RC F GT3 in 2017 (fifth) and 2018 (fourth), and he also competed there once in Indy Car in 2016.
“I am really looking forward to the race at Watkins Glen,” Hawksworth said. “It is one of my favorite tracks, very high speed and very high grip and the kind of circuit that the Lexus RCF GT3 has worked very well at in the past. It has been a great start to the season for the AIM VASSER SULLIVAN team and it is important now that we do our best to continue that trend for the rest of the year. It’ll be great to have Phillip (Frommenwiler) back alongside Richard (Heistand) and myself, and I hope we can execute a really solid race weekend.”
Bell has raced at the Glen four times in IMSA competition, scoring a runner-up result in 2014 and a fourth-place finish in 2015. Telitz was victorious in his only start at the Glen, leading 23 laps en route to victory lane in the Indy Lights race there in 2017. Montecalvo has competed at the Glen three times, with a third-place podium finish in the Prototype Challenge class in 2014. Frommenwiler earned a pole position in his only start at Watkins Glen in 2014.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.