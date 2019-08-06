A few days ago I wrote a rebuttal of an article putting down our president who claimed that he cheated many people while in business and was a womanizer. In my rebuttal, I explained that all people have sinned and fall short of God's glory and referenced Romans 3:23, KJV.
Now, someone says basically that Romans 3:23 means nothing and that Trump has raped a 13-year-old, has cheated people and has done other unscrupulous things. If all these things were true, why is he not in prison, but instead in The White House? In this country, you are innocent until proven guilty.
It is also said that my reasoning of no human cause climate change is bunk, which means that God does not control the weather and that there were no periods in the past of cooling and warming before the discovering of hydrocarbons and therefore no cars and planes. There is no mention of my claim of the melting of polar caps on other planets in our solar system.
Trump is not taking pay as president; two, he has played less golf than all recent presidents; three, he has done more work in his so far period of time than the last four presidents combined; four, he has signed a $1 trillion deal with South Korea where they must pay the U.S. for the next 10 years for military protection; five, he is making NATO pay their fair share and getting fair trade deals for the U.S.
So I guess Trump can play all the golf he wants. Obama doubled our national debt from $10.1 trillion to $20.4 trillion, more than all presidents combined and did not deserve to play his golf.
When hit with truth and facts, liberals go nuts into their safe space and rant and rave, while reasoning through emotion and not logic.
Bruce Tooker
Lake Placid
Editor's note: The civil suit against President Trump alleging the rape of a 13-year-old girl was dismissed twice in 2016.
You might want to fact check your info on presidents contributing to the national debt as well as the amount of golf played. By the way most people with a brain in their head and without said head up their nether regions do not attribute weather to God’s control and/or wishes
Trump 2020. AOC for Ambassador of the Bermuda Triangle.
Mr. Trump has removed the debt ceiling and has gone far beyond in raising the debt. The only thing interesting about your rants is how you manage to incorporate religious superstition into them. You are creative if not naive.
