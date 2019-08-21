Believe it or not, the public libraries’ staff interact with a lot of people. Some days we see parents getting their child(ren) ready for school, choosing those picture perfect stories. Other days we see job-seekers simply printing a resume. From homeschool parents and those seeking jobs to teens just playing computer games to beat the heat, we see people and families with a variety of backgrounds and circumstances. Some moments, we touch a person’s life and make their day, but some moments they touch our hearts and leave us feeling blessed or pondering what more can we do? No matter your situation, find a library and see if they can help you.
Libraries aren’t just rooms filled with books, movies, and computers. They are a refuge for those hitting hard times. A warm smile, cold water from the fountain, and cool air conditioning can greatly improve the day of someone struggling to make ends meet. Jan. 10, 2019, the Highlands News-Sun published an article by Melissa Main stating that Highlands County had 652 homeless students at that time. That is an astonishing number of young people without the comforts many of us take for granted each night. The interactions I have had with families, possibly some of the 652 homeless students, in similar situations have saddened me, but more importantly left me wondering what is out there? What information can we provide? How can we help our community and our patrons not only receive excellent service within the walls of our buildings, but also improve their overall lives and circumstances?
Frequently, we have shared the services we provide. By now, many people know we have computers with access to the internet and Wi-Fi. We have movies, books, music and games for any to borrow for free. We have activities, tables for studying, and chairs to sit comfortably. We have multiple electronic resources. Those items are always there and always available for anyone with a library card to utilize, but today I want to share information.
Many, if not all, of us working at the public libraries have a passion for what libraries are for — communities. We are passionate about serving our patrons and doing the best we can for all those that enter our doors. One of the possibly lesser known services of a public library is the access to knowledge. If we don’t know, we try to find it. Knowledge, or the tools to find the information, is what we want to share with those that need it.
For those of you reading this article that have been thrown a curveball by life, or put you on a path you didn’t plan for, there are some resources in the community. A website shared with me that is a great place to find information and/or places that offer assistance is auntbertha.com/. You just type in the zip code of the area you live in or plan to visit. Based on that location, you can find resources through topics such as food, housing, goods, transit, health, money, care, education, work, and legal. Each one of these broad topics has more specific topics you can browse to find resources that fits your situation.
Another resource is by dialing 211 or even visiting the 211 website, 211.org and searching by zip code. For the 33825 area code, a toll free number to call if you are in need of assistance is provided on the webpage. Dialing 211 also will connect you with assistance for situations such as being in crisis or just in need of food, housing, jobs. There’s even assistance offered to individuals affected by human trafficking.
Remember libraries are not just for those wanting to read the latest Patterson book or check out the newest Marvel movie, libraries are for everyone. It doesn’t matter your situation, visit a library. Our patrons impact our lives just as much as they say we impact their lives. Elizabeth Taylor is quoted as saying, “The public library is more than a repository of books. It’s a mysterious, wondrous place with the power to change lives.” Libraries have definitely changed me, maybe they’ll change you,too!
