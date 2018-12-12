The Heartland Library Cooperative consists of seven libraries from five adjacent counties in central Florida. Your libraries offer a wide variety of services and items to borrow. Sometimes the staff gets asked how the library works. Libraries are not what they used to be, believe me! Allow me to shed some light on library “do’s” and “don’ts.”
Do get a library card. The first step to using the library is getting a library card. This can be done by showing you are a resident of one of the following counties: DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Highlands, or Okeechobee. Once this has been established, staff will issue your card for immediate use – now the fun begins.
Do check out whatever you want. With that snazzy new library card burning a hole in your pocket, you might be tempted to check out the first thing you see. That is your privilege. However, if you find that one particular item evades you, my friend, please direct yourself to the circulation desk.
Do ask questions if you need help. At the circulation desk, you will see friendly faces who will answer almost any question you have. You will also retrieve DVDs, pay overdue fines, and request items from other libraries at the circulation desk.
Don’t be late. So ... fines? Yeah, fines. Unfortunately, there are people who feel they can keep items for as long as they want. But, librarians feel differently so, borrowers are fined for bringing items back after the due date. The amount charged per day varies, depending on the type of item. Keep in mind, items are lent out for 14 days and are eligible for renewals when there isn’t a wait list and the borrower has no account balance.
Don’t be embarrassed. We understand that “life happens” so please don’t stay away if you have fines that you aren’t able to pay. The library is a public place and we welcome everyone to any event that we are hosting – fines or no fines. You can also read books inside the library, look at magazines inside the library, and use the WiFi – fines or no fines.
Don’t be afraid to enjoy yourself. Libraries are not the place for raucous laughter or obnoxious cell phone calls but, libraries are no longer silent mausoleums for old books. Inside most libraries, you will find people typing on keyboards and friends chatting for a quick minute between errands. In the children’s area, there will be laughing, coloring, and sometimes activities that can get a little boisterous. We love seeing kids get excited about reading.
If you have questions about your account or getting a card, please call Avon Park Public Library, 863-452-3803; DeSoto County Library, 863-993-4851; Glades County Library, 863-946-0744; Hardee County Library, 863-773-6438; Lake Placid Memorial Library, 863-699-3705; Okeechobee County Library, 863-763-3536, or Sebring Public Library, 863-402-6716. We hope to see you soon and wish you a very merry holiday season.
