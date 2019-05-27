AVON PARK — The Lake Placid High School Class of 2019 walked into the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts to the traditional notes of Pomp and Circumstance on Saturday afternoon. The students filed into the theater wearing green and white and wore caps with tassels.
The Color Guard presented the colors and the Pledge of Allegiance was said. Emily Berenson gave the invocation. Principal Kevin Tunning welcomed the families, friends and grads. His short speech to the Class of 2019 was filled with words of wisdom from famous children’s authors, Dr. Seuss and Shel Silverstein.
“Do good and love others,” Tunning told the class.
The Class of 2019 had 189 graduates, making it the largest class to graduate yet.
Melina Oxer, class president addressed her peers with a “we made it.” Her speech mentioned the high school career was 720 days long. She reminisced about highlights over the years such as Friday night lights and hanging out at McDonald’s after sporting events.
Oxer choked up as she told her classmates there was no returning once they moved their tassels from right to left. Going into the future, she said they are free to choose but not free from the consequences. Before leaving the podium, she congratulated her peers and told them to remember the class is “One Dragon,” the school’s motto.
Highlands County School Superintendent Dr. Brenda Longshore presented the Bailey Awards, the most considerate male and female student as chosen by their classmates. This year’s recipients are Brandon Monroy and Anna Grace Wheeler.
School Board member Bill Brantley presented the Dr. Fitzgerald Citizenship Award. Among other qualities, this award is given for loyalty, courage and honesty. Faculty and staff chose Emily Berensen and Luke Halpern.
The Gwen Sanders-Hill Award, which was started in 1995 by the HCSB is given to students who have earned an associate degree along with their high school diploma. Those students were Mitchel Coker, Dafne Dominguez Sanchez and Oxer.
Brandon Monroy gave the student address gave a funny address that included nose picking and yelling “liar, liar pants on fire.” He said he was nervous and excited for the future. He said he would not miss pop quizzes but would miss his friends. He said he would lean on faith to go forward. He said each person mattered and God gave them each a gift to use and a job to do as they moved into the future.
Each student walked proudly to receive their diploma and hug their favorite teachers and their class sponsor, Melinda Durrance as well.
Durrance was choked up with emotion as she addressed the class. She gave highlights of first senior group event, Senior sunrise and named more until she reached prom and finally graduation. She wished them all the best in whatever they chose to do next.
The ceremony ended as the entire class stood and Oxer and Jameson Waller led their class in turning their tassels from right to left to symbolize their move from student to graduate.
Alan Jay’s Wheel’s For A’s program was the event closer. Alan Wildstein said 115 students turned in A’s in hopes of winning the 2018 Nissan Versa with ‘Green Dragon’ pinstriping on it. There were a total of 1,335 A’s, he said.
Clayton Vance will enjoy driving around in the 84th car given away.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.