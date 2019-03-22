Every February and March there is a wondrous sight to behold on the yellow sand atop Red Hill at Archbold Biological Station. Interspersed among the low growing carpet of brown grasses and dull, yellowish shrubs is a profusion of brilliant blue flowers. Native to open pine and oak woodlands of the Southeast, the bushy Sky Blue Lupines put on an extravaganza of color in an otherwise dull landscape.
Arising from velvety green leaves, each plant has a crown of about two dozen floral spikes. Dr. Jim Carrel, Research Associate at Archbold and former professor at the University of Missouri explains, “A lupine in bloom reminds me of a fanciful birthday cake in a Disney movie, with flowers instead of candles. The flowers are so fetching that I can’t resist inspecting them close up.”
Thirty years ago Carrel noticed some of the lupines on Red Hill were infested with bright orange caterpillars blatantly feeding on the tender leaves. Nothing else bothered the foliage. The insects were clearly visible to passing predators, such as birds and wasps. The fact that the larvae got away with being so exposed suggested immediately to Carrel that they probably were poisonous; their bright coloration served to warn potential enemies. Carrel commented, “More than a half century ago a few scientists from the Northeast demonstrated the effectiveness of warning coloration in caterpillars at Archbold. The results were groundbreaking.”
Carrel decided to perform a series of field observations and laboratory tests to assess if the lupine caterpillars are chemically defended from predators. A second problem faced by Carrel was that he did not know the caterpillar’s scientific name. He needed to rear some caterpillars to adulthood so the insect expert at Archbold, Dr. Mark Deyrup, could identify the specimens to species level. He foresaw that both of these things would take time and would challenge his patience.
Over the course of seven years Carrel invested a total of 200 hours, both day and night, sitting near lupines loaded with a dozen of more caterpillars, hoping to observe attacks. He saw ants, spiders, tree frogs and other carnivorous animals moving on the plants, but all ignored the caterpillars. His perseverance finally paid off. One afternoon an immature Milkweed Assassin Bug attacked. Carrel narrates, “The bug slowly stalked a feeding caterpillar larva. When close, the bug suddenly impaled the caterpillar with its needle-like beak. The paralyzed caterpillar was lifted into the air and held there for an hour as the bug sucked its trophy dry.” Later Carrel read that the docile Milkweed Assassin Bug is a popular agent among organic gardeners nationwide for biological control of insect pests.
To evaluate his field observation, Carrel collected 20 Milkweed Assassin Bugs on lupines and housed them individually in the lab at Archbold. When presented with a living caterpillar, every Milkweed Assassin Bug quickly attacked and ate its catrepillar prey in the same fashion as observed in the wild. Similar tests with two species of ants and four species of spiders produced the opposite results: the caterpillar larvae remained unharmed. These laboratory findings confirmed the observations made in the field.
Rearing caterpillars to adulthood turned out to be easy. After they pupated, Carrel placed them in jar inside a refrigerator for six months to simulate winter conditions in order to break hibernation, which is called ‘insect diapause’. When placed back in the warm lab for several weeks, many moths emerged. Carrel and Deyrup identified the species as the Genista Broom Moth.
Published studies have determined that lupines are replete with toxic, bitter alkaloids that render the leaves poisonous to most animals. Genista caterpillars not only eat the leaves with impunity, but also they transport the alkaloids from their guts to their thin skin and store them there in high concentrations. Hence, the vast majority of carnivores brave enough to bite or even lick a caterpillar instantly get a bad taste, causing them to release the larva unharmed. But the assassin bugs with their needle-sharp mouthparts are so fast in their attack that they overwhelm the caterpillar’s narrow line of protection. Perhaps this might be called ‘The Maginot Line Fallacy’ based on the French long line of defensive fortifications at the start of World War 2. To quote Carrel, “Once an enemy manages successfully to breach the caterpillar skin, there are no further lines of defense and a larva is doomed.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.