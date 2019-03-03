SEBRING — People who are blind or have low vision often become depressed, because they have lost many aspects of their independence, Pam Elders, instructor at Lighthouse of Manasota, said.
When a person loses their vision, it is a traumatic event — almost as traumatic as a death, Elders said
Adaptive vision loss classes help people who are blind or have low vision regain their independence. With strategies to care for themselves and a support group for encouragement, depression often lifts, Elders said.
“I enjoy helping people gain new skills and seeing their lives change for the better,” she said.
The mission of Lighthouse of Manasota is to educate and empower those affected by vision loss so that they may enjoy happy, healthy and independent lives.
“The people who turn to the Lighthouse of Manasota for help have been diagnosed with low vision,” Elizabeth Krupnick, development manager, said. “According to the National Eye Institute, low vision is a visual impairment not correctable by standard glasses, contact lenses, medicine, or surgery, that interferes with a person’s ability to perform everyday activities.
“Lighthouse programs are open to individuals of any age experiencing vision loss, and are provided at no cost to the recipient,” Krupnick said.
Highlands County residents receive help for all ages from Lighthouse of Manasota, except for children ages 6 to 13. This age group is served by teachers who are certified in visual impairment in the public schools.
Lighthouse currently serves five children in the early childhood program, from birth to 5 years old. Each child is assessed individually and treatment is based on that individual child’s needs. The goal is to avoid developmental delays and ensure success of the child when entering school. Instructors visit children in their homes or in daycare.
Trent Ferguson, a local Highlands County resident, has received services from the Lighthouse of Manasota. “The services they provided me were very helpful. I can’t say enough positive things about them. In middle school and high school I received job training and vocational skills. It was fantastic.
“I gained confidence through the training,” he said. “They told us, ‘You will find a job whether you are blind or not. No excuses. You have to prove to the sighted world that you may be blind, but you are still able.’ They focused on interview skills and how to get a job.
“I may not do things the traditional way, but I still get things done,” Feguson said. He has proven his ability to get things done by attending college, being a drummer in the popular California Toe Jam band and serving as a co-host on a local radio show. He has used the skills he has learned and become successful.
Most of the clients served by Lighthouse of Manasota are seniors who are adjusting to vision loss. Elders is one of the people who teach this Adjustment to Vision Loss course, a nine-week course that meets once a week at Highlands Community Church at 3005 New Life Way in Sebring.
The organization serves approximately 100 seniors. “The program provides adaptive strategies to accomplish everyday tasks, such as cooking, housekeeping and home safety, managing medications, assistive technology, use of lighting, contrast and magnification, and white cane training for safe travel at home and in the community,” Krupnick said.
Elders said, we teach people how to fold their money in their wallets so that people do not take advantage of them. Dollar bills are placed in the wallet without being folded.
Five-dollar bills are folded lengthwise and placed directly behind one dollar bills. Ten-dollar bills are folded by width and place next in the wallet. Twenty-dollar bills are folded lengthwise first and then by width.
Elders also teaches people to use templates for filling out envelopes and for writing checks. This allows people to write checks to pay for their bills and to write addresses on their envelopes.
People with limited vision are taught to cook using tools that allow them to safely cut and chop their food without injury.
Lighthouse of Manasota provides vocational rehabilitation to three individuals in Highlands County. This training is for individuals who wish to work or are having trouble maintaining their job.
“Training includes resume building, job searches, interview practices, and assistive technology,” Krupnick said. “Since the program’s inception in 2000, 65 percent of graduates have been placed in work experiences, internships, referred to additional training programs or obtained full-time employment, and 50 percent of the young adult students have transitioned on to college.”
In addition to classes and instruction for people with limited vision, the Lighthouse of Manasota also offers support groups that meet on Thursday from 10 a.m. until noon at Highlands Community Church.
To learn more about the Adjustment to Vision Loss course and the other valuable training offered by the Lighthouse, call 941-359-1404.
