County first responders checked for fire at Walker Memorial Academy.

AVON PARK — Lightning and thunder from Friday afternoon’s storms seemed to interact with electronics, causing hiccups throughout the county. Walker Memorial Academy and the Emergency Operations Center were affected but no damage was done.

Just after 4:30 p.m., an alarm was sent to the City of Avon Park Fire Department. Fearing that lightning may have started a fire, the city fire department and Highlands County Fire Rescue volunteer departments Highlands Lakes and West Sebring raced to the school with lights and sirens on.

Upon arrival, firefighters found no evidence of smoke or flames. After a thorough search, it was determined that there was no fire.

“They think that the lightning or the vibrations from the thunder set off the alarm,” Highlands County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski said.

The Emergency Operations Center is where the 911 operators are working out of while work is being done at their home office. A page went over emergency scanners that lightning was affecting the communications at the EOC.

Rybinksi heard the call but she was at the Walker Memorial scene. Other calls were coming in at the same time, so, Rybinski doubled-checked before commenting.

“The lights at the EOC flickered but the back-up battery system was working,” she said. “There was no problem with calls coming in or going out.”

