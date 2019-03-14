SEBRING — Even though Dylan Murry grew up around racing, it was never forced on him. In fact, quite the opposite, as his father wanted to make sure it was something Dylan enjoyed doing.
“At first it was not giving input and then he started asking for it and showing interest,” said David Murry, a name familiar to racing fans. “Then I could share my 40 years of driving experience with him to shortcut his learning curve. Now, I think I’m learning from him more than he’s learning from me.”
Like most racers, Dylan starting racing karts and it quickly became a passion of his and David was able to tell him how things were going to be.
“At first it was in the go-karts and then as his passion grew and became more serious then it became, ‘OK, if you’re going to do this stuff you’re going to give up your childhood. It’s your decision,’ “ David said.
But for Dylan, it wasn’t really a decision at all — he was hooked and willing to do whatever it took to grow as a racecar driver, which right now has taken him to today’s IMSA Prototype Challenge and Friday’s Michelin Pilot Challenge. But today’s race will be a special one for the Murrys, as they’ll be teamed up together.
“It’s going to be really fun,” Dylan said. “We did this at Daytona last year. Jim Cox did the beginning of the race in a Porsche and I did the middle and my dad finished. It was a really cool experience the first time and now we get to do it in a Prototype, a faster car. My dad will start and I’ll finish. It will be an 1-hour and-45-minute race and I’m really looking forward to it.”
For David, it will be a bit emotional.
“This is one of those things I cherish — to be able to drive with my son,” he said. “There’s nothing better than being able to share your passion with you son.”
The Murrys have raced against each other and did so not too long ago and was probably one of the few times David didn’t mind seeing another car in front of him.
“We got back from El Salvador — we did a race there in two different cars — and to see him there in front of me in the car that I used to race — the Flying Lizard car — was really special,” David said.
Dylan said he didn’t feel any additional pressure due to being the son of a sportscar world champion driver, as he is doing what he loves, although David said he sees a bit of the pressure all great drivers put on themselves present in his son.
“It’s not the pressure anybody else puts on you, it’s the pressure you put on yourself to do the best you can do,” David said. “In him, I can see the same pressure he puts on himself to be the best and he can drive against anybody. He drove in the same car as Jeroen Bleekemolen at Daytona and I could see it in his eyes, he had to be as fast or faster as Jeroen. It was kind of neat to see that.”
On Friday, Dylan will be competing in the Michelin Pilot Challenge, the step just below the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and a series that sees plenty of drivers drop down from the top series, which Dylan thinks is great.
“I think that’s one of the most important factors of a feeder series in that you get people like Hugh Plumb, Owen Trinkler and Trent Hindman to come down and race so people like me can learn from the best,” Dylan said. “They are the best, they’ve competed at the top level and they’ve won there and then they’re running with younger guys and we can learn from them.”
David agreed, saying the best way to prove yourself is to run against those who have proven themselves in the racing world.
Dylan has raced in NASCAR races — such as the K&N Pro Series — and will likely do more this year, but doesn’t really have a preference where he winds up.
“NASCAR and IMSA are both fantastic series,” Dylan said. “Honestly, I’m pushing in any direction I can right now. I want to race cars for a living, that’s what I want to do. Any top level of racing is incredible.”
David said Dylan is diverse enough to race any type of vehicle over any type of course, and he wanted to make sure he was as well-versed as possible in different types of racing.
When away from the track, Dylan spends several hours a day on fitness, such as cycling, swimming, weight training and stretching.
“You have to be a well-rounded physically fit person to race cars,” Dylan said.
Dylan also does a bit of studying when not involved with racing activities.
“I’m actually still in high school,” he said. “I’m home schooled in my senior year of high school. According to my mom that’s my priority is to finish high school.”
Dylan said racing isn’t all fun and games, although that’s what most people see. There’s plenty of activities that take place behind the scenes, such as dealing and searching for sponsors, car owners and the like.
“What really separates successful drivers is the willingness to do the behind the scenes stuff,” he said.
David said the days of slapping a sponsor decal on your car and calling it a day are long gone.
Dylan was looking forward to racing the next two days at Sebring, saying it was a demanding track, but one that gives drivers a good test.
“Sebring is a bumpy track, but it’s a fun track, he said. “It’s very technical. It’s a physical track. It’s going to be 80 degrees outside, which probably translates to 130 inside the car because it’s a sealed cockpit.”
You can follow Dylan on social media @DylanKMurry and he said the more followers, the better.
“I do a lot of work on social media, so give me a follow and help me out and you’ll get the latest news on everything,” he said.
