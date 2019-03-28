AVON PARK – The Heartland Lions, a semi-pro football team based out of Avon Park, avenged their only loss of the season with a convincing 12-0 win over the Ocala Panthers on Saturday at Memorial Field.
The win improved the Lions to an impressive 6-1 on the season with three games left. The Lions have already earned a playoff spot and doubled their revenge over the Panthers by knocking them out of playoff contention.
Surprised by how the season has turned out, after taking over the reins just before the season when the original head coach dropped out, Heartland Head Coach Rasharrd Samuels, who also coached Lake Placid senior youth football, stated he was a bit intimidated at first.
“Through the course of the season we have built relationships and we are doing good.” said Samuels.
Samuels noted that the main thing that they did different against the Panthers that they didn’t do the first time was to play together.
The Lions had an opportunity to score on their opening possession, though they ended up turning the ball over on downs after a potential touchdown pass perfectly thrown over the defenders slipped through the hands of the potential receiver.
They did not miss their opportunity on their second possession after they forced the Panthers to punt.
After getting the ball back on their 45, the Lions traveled 31 yards on three straight running plays, two by Terrance Williams for twenty yards. The Lions capped off the five-play, 55-yard drive when quarterback Terrance Hill rolled to his right and found Jay Harris in the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown pass.
The Lions came up short on the two-point conversion run to take a 6-0 lead with 5:16 left in the first quarter.
The Lions threatened twice in the second quarter, reaching the Panther 14 early in the second only to turn the ball over on downs after three incompletions and a sack by the Panthers.
Late in the second quarter, the Lions dropped another pass in the end zone to thwart another scoring opportunity as they went into the half holding a 6-0 lead.
Heartland scored on its first opportunity of the second half, putting together an 11-play drive that lasted over seven minutes. The first nine plays were running plays for 61 yards that was highlighted by Hill’s second touchdown pass, this one for 17 yards to Bo Comadore to put the Lions up 12-0 after a failed two-point pass attempt.
The game came to a screeching halt on the Panthers next possession with 2:55 left when a Panther player suffered an apparent broken leg.
Both teams and the umpires decided to stop the game at that time, giving the Lions the 12-0 victory.
The Lion defense manhandled the Panther offense to that point, allowing just 52 total yards, 21 on the ground on 12 attempts and 2 for 13 in passing for 31 yards and two interceptions.
Chris Wilkerson picked off one pass off a deflection and Jamaa Massaline picked off the second.
The Lions amassed 224 total yards, 156 on the ground on 27 attempts led by Williams who carried the rock 15 times for 103 yards.
Hill completed 5 of 17 passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns and one interception.
The Lions play at home, Memorial Field in Avon Park, on Saturday against the Jacksonville Beach Spartans with a 6 p.m. start time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.