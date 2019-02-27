AVON PARK – Perhaps the quietest success story is the semi-pro football team, the Heartland Lions, who play at Memorial Field at the Martin Luther King Sports Complex in Avon Park.
The Lions have started the season 4-0 after crushing the Central Florida Chaos 40-6 at home on Saturday night.
The Lions started the season beating the Tampa Tigers 12-6, then beat the Lake County Storm, who they lost to the last two seasons, in a defensive battle, 6-0.
Last week, they beat the Tri-County Steelers, a team that boasts a roster of 50 players and have not lost in over two years, the Lions soundly beat the Steelers by a score of 24-12.
Which led them to their second home game on Saturday in which the Heartland Lions dominated the Chaos, both on the field and on the scoreboard.
The Chaos started the game with the ball first and put together a solid drive, highlighted by a 25-yard pass completion on fourth-and-ten to get to the Lions 11-yard line.
The Heartland defense stopped the Chaos after forcing and recovering the football at their own 10.
It only took six plays for the Lions to take the lead as a 60-yard screen pass from Terrance Hill to Terrance Williams gave the Lions a 6-0 lead in the first quarter.
The Lions added to their lead late in the first quarter on a 3-yard scoring run. After converting the 2-point run, the Lions held a 14-0 lead.
The Heartland offense did not slow down in the second quarter, putting together an 11-play drive for 46 yards capped off by a 3-yard touchdown run by Jay Harris to make the score 20-0.
The Lions went up 26-0 on the last play of the first half when Hill connected with Williams for their second 60-yard scoring pass.
After a scoreless third quarter, the Lions quickly added points in the fourth quarter. On the second play, Hill rolled to his right and found Aaron Baysdon all alone down the right sideline for a 62-yard touchdown pass that put the Lions up 32-0.
The Lions gave up the shutout with 4:19 left in the game, though not by the defense as they forced a turnover on downs on their own 5 to stop a last-gasp Chaos drive after they put together an 11-play drive.
It was the Lion offense that gave up the score when they mishandled a pitch to the right in the end zone that was recovered by the Chaos to make the score 32-6.
The Lions capped off the scoring with two minutes left in the game with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Hill to Harris to make the final score 40-6.
The Lions defense held the Chaos to 27 rushing yards on 19 carries and one fumble recovery. The Chaos did pass for 151 yards on 14 for 30 passing with two interceptions, one by Harris and another by Britt Williams.
Harris led the Lions with 57 rushing yards on nine carries and a touchdown. Harris also caught two passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Baysdon had three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown.
Hill completed 10 of 19 passes for 279 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.
The Lions will attempt to remain unbeaten when they travel to play the Ocala Panthers on Saturday before playing the Tampa Tigers at home on March 9.
