Lisa J. Welke
Lisa Jean Welke, age 57, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Nov. 30, 1961 in Lansing, Michigan to the late Albert Edward and Paralee (Tredway) Welke. She had been a resident for over 15 years, coming from Bonita Springs, Florida. Lisa liked to cook and enjoyed taking care of animals. She loved her dogs and had a big heart for everyone she met.
Lisa is survived by her siblings, Glenn A. Welke (Christine) of Tallahassee, Florida, Steven C. Welke (Shirley) of Grayling, Michigan, and Connie Boyle (Michael) of Howell, Michigan; nephews, Ryan Welke, Jeff Welke, Kevin Boyle, and David Boyle; niece, Erin Tomaski; and fur child, Bella.
Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
