The redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference into their involvement in the presidential election has sent our nation into utter turmoil. The country is split straight down the middle as they debate whether or not they feel the President of the United States has committed any crime.
Our great nation has given us the right to form our own opinions over our elected officials and their actions, but seldomly are these based on solid facts. People often dismiss contrasting ideas as false just because they do not coincide with their version of the events. Instead, opinions are often based on personal beliefs and emotional arguments. This form of ignorance has destroyed many great nations and has led to some of the worst leadership decisions in history.
In a country in which information can be misinterpreted or manipulated so easily, how should our nation choose to form its opinions? The simple answer is by following the facts.
It is common knowledge that someone can never have an educated discussion with someone if you do not have the facts.
Many people are constantly supporting their opinion with information that is not entirely factual. A liberal might state that President Donald Trump is guilty without truly understanding what they are accusing him of and not having any evidence to back their claim up.
On the other hand, a conservative might jump to defending the president without actually having read any part of the Special Counsel’s report and simply believing President Trump when he tweets that he is not guilty of any crimes. This is the equivalent of asking a person on trial for robbery if they committed the crime. It is still unknown whether the person committed the crime, so that same person may state that they are innocent when, in reality, they are not.
So instead of reading the latest news cycle over the Russia investigation and dismissing it as false, look at the facts.
So, how do we follow the facts? The first step is getting your information from a variety of sources. Certain sources will have their biases and support a certain side of the argument. This is something that is rarely told and something people refuse to believe, but it is impossible to deny. If you get your information from a variety of sources, you are able to see things from more than one perspective.
The second step is taking a look at the Mueller Report. I am not saying that you need to read all 448 pages of the report, but at least take a few minutes to skim through it. It is the facts of the investigation and will determine whether or not President Trump should be found guilty of any crime.
The third and final step is trying to eliminate any political biases when following the facts. Read the information from a neutral point of view and just accept facts as they come. This includes the outcome of the investigation, as liberals and conservatives alike have to accept it even if it was not the outcome they hoped for.
Following these three simple steps will make you an informed citizen with accurate information and ensure you survive the next rough patch in American politics.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.