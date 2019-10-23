By STEPHEN REINSHUTTLE BC-HIS
America’s Best Hearing
This month is a time for thanks and appreciation for the family and friends we have. We really should not reduce that down to one month, but remember to show each other the love we have all year long. This month is also “Care for the Caregiver” month. There are many people providing care for our loved ones. There are professional, volunteer and family members that accept the role as caregiver. No matter which type you are, you provide care and safety to anyone under your care.
The holiday season can be additionally difficult. This is the time of year that many remember family that are no longer here to celebrate with. It can be extra hard for the caregivers, as well, as many have to work to take care of others and may miss time with their own families.
Please remember to take care of your caregivers. Remember to let them know how much you appreciate all they do for your loved ones. It is not always a monetary gift that makes caregivers feel cared for (although I am sure that doesn’t hurt) but a nice note or card sharing what they mean to you and your family can really be touching. Invite them to a family celebration if they don’t have family of their own. We all need to rally around caregivers and be sure they are cared for as well.
The other day someone asked me why their elderly father was getting so forgetful and would not respond when spoken to. I shared with them that at some stage in life people may develop memory issues. I also told them that hearing issues can increase these symptoms. As we age, many of us will have hearing loss. This does not automatically mean you need hearing aids but you need to keep an eye on what is going on. This includes caregivers and family members recognizing their loved ones may have issues hearing and may not have a memory issue. Sometimes they just don’t hear what is being said and don’t want to admit it. Bring them in to see a hearing specialist to have their hearing checked to see if that is contributing to the problems you think they are having.
Please remember to care for each other no matter who you are. We all need to help and lift each other up and care for each other.
Have a wonderful Thanksgiving and thank you to all of the wonderful caregivers out there!
