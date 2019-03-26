I have just read that the Town of Lake Placid is going to have a cleanup day on March 30. I am very pleased to see that this is being done as litter in our area is a great problem!
Cleaning up the town is just a start in this battle as all the roads in the surrounding area are in great need of clean up. I spend six months of the year in our area and love the people and the area. Spending a lot of time on a bicycle traveling the roadways around and to some of our beautiful lakes and other areas I am totally disgusted with all litter along our roadways. Bottles, cans, Styrofoam, paper and cardboard everywhere you travel along the roads. Too many of us traveling 60 mph along the road don't see or care about the problem. Slow down, ride a bike, take a walk and you also will be disgusted.
I would like to thank Marilyn Quigg for recognizing my efforts for picking up litter along County Road 29 in a recent letter to the editor. I try to spend a few hours a week on this road and Old State Road 8 and U.S. 27 in a cleanup effort. It is great exercise and I feel great about doing it. However, it is a huge problem and as Mrs. Quigg stated we need a effort from church groups, school groups, social organizations, and businesses and individuals to get involved in this battle. Have we become so lazy and uncaring that it is easier to throw items out our car window instead of depositing them properly in a trash receptacle?
I am not seeing an effort by residents to make any effort in cleanup. As I ride my bicycle I see litter just a short distance from the weekly trash containers. How hard can it be to cross the road, or walk any distance from your residence and pick up some of the litter. You do not have to spend hours a week and cover miles of roadway as every little bit will help. Many roads, such as Old State Road 8, have a huge problem with more than everyday litter as I have counted over 15 tires, four propane tanks and other items tossed off the roads into areas of tall grass or trees, which is hard to see. This is where we need large groups, businesses to get involved in this effort along with Highlands County to make some effort in cleanup.
The cleanup day on March 30 is just a small start in the battle as all the roads and areas in and near Lake Placid have a problem. I was going to list a few of the worst areas, however, I am sure you know where they are. Let's get out there on a regular basis and try and fight this battle. You may feel good about yourself and even get a little exercise.
Mark Zittel
Lake Placid
