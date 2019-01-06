SEBRING — In a taped interview played at his 2016 molestation trial, Camren Robinson said he watched pornography with a 4-year-old boy, which led to sex acts over two years.
On Dec. 21 this year, Polk County sheriff’s deputies arrested William “Billy” Lee Smith, counselor at Youth and Family Alternatives Inc., on 15 counts of possessing child pornography he allegedly used for sexual fantasy, traded over the internet and thought protected him from actually touching a child.
He also allegedly said he was addicted to child porn, knew it was illegal, and needed help.
Eileen Sala, of Little Lambs Inc. Christian-based addictions counseling, agrees Smith needs help, but disagrees with his belief that using porn protects an innocent person from harm.
She said anyone under that assumption is a “walking bomb.”
“That’s saying, ‘If I don’t have this available, I would move into worse things,’” Sala said.
Addictions, especially porn, start small and grow, she said. People get used to a level of excitement and then crave things more challenging and dangerous, like violence or underage partners.
Sala and her late husband, John, founded Little Lambs Inc. in 1997 and moved to Sebring in 1998. Robinson and Smith, both from Sebring, were 8- and 9-year-old elementary school students at that time.
Clients have told Sala they first saw pornography at such early ages, finding discarded magazines in an alley or a porn collection hidden under a bed.
Some were also abused, Sala said. Today, the most common source is the internet: Children browsing without filters or supervision.
How much? How often?
Sources vary on how much internet pornography exists and how many view it. FightTheNewDrug.org claims 72 percent of online pornography viewers are men and 28 percent are women.
The site said 90 percent of female viewers watch online porn at least once a week — two-thirds using smartphones — 31 percent of women watched every week and another 30 percent did so a few times a month.
Men’s Journal, citing San Franciso-based sex therapist Elizabeth McGrath, said women are expected to seek out a partner, not pornography, while men are expected to use it as a “release valve.” However, McGrath estimates 40 to 50 percent of women watch porn.
The article also states McGrath encourages women to “explore” sex through porn.
Sala said it’s not necessary for people to “explore” for internet porn. While recently researching a health issue, her browser got inundated with pop-up windows from porn sites.
She eventually got them all closed, but for a child, Sala said, curiosity to stay and see more would be too tempting.
Varying stats
Statistics vary on how much is out there. An article in Psychology Today cites CovanentEyes.com, producer of internet use tracking and blocking software, claims there were 2 billion web searches for porn, worldwide, in 2015.
CovanentEyes.com also claims:
- 20 percent of mobile-device searches are for porn.
- 90 percent of boys and 60 percent of girls get exposed to it by age 18.
- 56 percent of divorces involve a spouse’s using online porn.
- Adulterers are twice as likely as faithful spouses to view online porn.
Psychology Today also cites Internet Safety 101/Enough is Enough as stating:
- Porn sites get more visits per month than Amazon, Netflix and Twitter, combined.
- 30 percent of internet content is porn, 88 percent showing violence against women.
- Searches for “teen porn” tripled to 500,000 a day from 2005 to 2013.
- Young adults who view violent porn become six times as likely to commit sexual assault.
The General Social Survey (GSS), launched in 1973 by the National Science Foundation as a continuing survey of American beliefs and behavior, suggests internet porn content is closer to 10-15 percent, and that links to violent behavior are less probable.
Who is right? The author of the Psychology Today article leans toward the GSS figure, but Sala said the amount of porn doesn’t matter to addicts.
They have to remove all triggers.
Fighting addiction
Clients have had to toss out internet, certain television channels and all suggestive material on disks, hard drives, flash drives, movies, songs, books or magazines.
They also need an accountability partner and relationship with God, she said. Clients have to recognize their lives are out of control and surrender to God’s direction.
That means putting focus on others, not one’s self, she said, and being sorry for committing the act, not for getting caught.
That’s because porn hurts both the children in the films and the users’ families, she said. A spouse can’t live up to the fantasy, and the user’s family gets neglected.
“It’s so sad,” Sala said. “It’s one of the saddest things I’ve witnessed.”
Harm to innocents
Smith got married in mid-October, and reports said he uploaded child porn files the week before the wedding. He was arrested at home, in front of his wife.
Out of 48 files from his Tumblr.com account, Polk deputies found at least 15 boys and girls, ages 5 and 12, having sex with apparent adults and/or exposing themselves.
Robinson, convicted of sexual battery, got life sentences on four of his 13 charges. Sala said the victim, now 9, has a life sentence, too.
“The man made a decision as an adult,” Sala said. “The child made no decision here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.