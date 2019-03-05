Liver shunts in dogs, especially a small breed, are not rare; dogs are born with the problem. If diagnosed and surgically treated at an early age, they will go on to live a full life; if not treated in time, they will develop cirrhosis and die.
I brought my beautiful boy home when he was 11 months old; he died yesterday. He was 3 years and 2 months old. By the time he was diagnosed, his liver was too far gone for surgery.
I repeatedly told our local vet that I was concerned about his excessive thirst , I requested and paid for extra blood work on two or three occasions. I have since learned that the liver problems would and did show up in his blood work (low albumin).
If the vet had been more knowledgeable or if I had followed my instincts and taken him out of the county, Sir Barkley might be alive today. It is too late for my boy but perhaps this warning will save a best friend.
Pam Holt
Lake Placid
