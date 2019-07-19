LA ROCHELLE — Like so many other boys in Sebring — and in every other town and city across the country, for that matter — Jesse Baker grew up hoping to be a big-league baseball player. “I wanted to be on TV,” he says.
The TV part never happened. But Baker, a broad-shouldered, soft-spoken 26-year-old, is a baseball player. A very good one, as a matter of fact.
Baker had a stellar high school career for the Sebring Blue Streaks on the diamond. He excelled in college and earned a first-team All-American nod in 2015, when he was also named Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Player of The Year for a phenomenal final season with the Edward Waters College Tigers, in Jacksonville.
The accolades made the prospect of a getting signed by an MLB team seem that much more real — so tantalizingly close he could almost taste it — and the disappointment that much more of a kick in the gut when, on draft night, the call never came.
But while the sport may not have carried Baker to the heights he once hoped for, it also took him places he never imagined. And of all the towns he’s touched down in over the years, none is more far-out-there — literally — than his current port of call: La Rochelle.
Never heard of it? It’s a picturesque, coastal city of about 70,000 on the Atlantic coast… of France! Since March, Baker has been playing catcher for the Boucaniers (think “buccaneers,” only in French), one of 12 teams in the country’s top-division baseball league, the D1.
Baseball is not, as one might expect, all that big of a thing in France. And yet, the league has existed in one form another for nearly a century, and the sport seems to be growing. Until last year there were just eight teams in the D1.
Most of the players are French, and pay dues to participate in their respective clubs. But teams are also allowed to hire a handful of foreign recruits, which is how Baker’s shot at French baseball came about. The Boucaniers needed a catcher and contacted one of the Sebring native’s old coaches. Baker needed a team and, more importantly, was up for a new adventure.
“You only live once,” he remembers thinking to himself when the offer came through. “I’d never been out of the country. And then listening to what La Rochelle pitched me, I thought, ‘Yeah, that sounds good. Come here, teach a lot of kids. It’s more coaching than anything. And you play two games on Sunday. Yeah man, let’s go.’”
The money’s nothing to write home about, but housing is included. And because the teams only play on Sundays, traveling to away games — to places like Paris or Toulouse — is an every-other-weekend kind of thing. Compare that to the grueling road trips that were a regular part of Baker’s experience with teams like the Tucson Saguaros, one of several independent-league clubs he played for between 2015-2018.
“It’s brutal,” he says of his years as a professional but non-affiliated player in the States. “We just called it the grind. Playing every day. You play three games in one town, hop on a bus, go back home or head to another town and play a three-game set. You do that for three, four, five months a year. And at the end of it you’re just flat out exhausted.”
Non-affiliated is the tag — or lack thereof really — applied to players who go undrafted by the MLB but have the skills and the desire to keep playing regardless, which is what Baker decided to do after graduating EWC with a biology degree. His first stop was a small city called Normal, in Illinois. Next came stints in Arizona, Kansas, California and Texas, where he joined the AirHogs.
The name wasn’t the only quirky thing about playing in Grand Prairie, Texas. It so happens that the team was also composed primarily of Chinese nationals who’d been sent over to ratchet up their baseball skills in hopes of helping China land a spot in the next World Baseball Classic.
Baker was definitely odd man out. But it wasn’t the first time he’d challenged himself that way. His choice several years earlier to attend EWC — Florida’s first historically black college — also meant pushing the limits of his comfort zone.
“It was definitely a cultural shock when I first got there. A little country guy from a small town suddenly in an HBCU (historically black college or university), but I also quickly learned that all the racial tension and stuff that we see on TV, a lot of it didn’t exist, at least where I was.”
Baker managed to ingratiate himself, in other words, to make friends and play some really good baseball — just like he’s doing now in yet another unfamiliar environment. With just a few weeks left in the season, Baker’s batting .422, tops in the league. And after a seven-hit outburst on July 14 — Bastille Day — he also leads the leagues in both hits (43) and total bases (64).
More than that, though, he’s having the experience of a lifetime: seeing the sights, picking up the language, making friends and even learning how to play pétanque, a kind of lawn bowling game (except it’s played on dirt) that French people are wild about. Baker heads home to Florida after the summer but is already looking forward to returning to La Rochelle — and sharpening up his pétanque skills — next year.
“For all the guys that get a chance to come play overseas, take it,” he says. “It’s a different experience. You see life from a different perspective. It’s a different style of life. And it’s just wild.”
