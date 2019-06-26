The Living Waters Church of God hosted a community event, “Singing in the Park,” last Saturday at Gabe White Park in Sebring. In addition to a concert by Johnathan Bond, there were free hot dogs, snow cones, beverages games and prizes.
Bond is a Christian, bluegrass, country, gospel singer from Chattanooga, Tennessee. He is a Grammy and Dove Award nominated vocalist. He is also a writer and is working on his fourth book.
“This is a great event as we want to reach out to the youth and adults in our community in fellowship and love,” said Youth Pastor Chad Coppinger.
“In 1991 Johnathan was killed in a car wreck when he was hit by an 18 wheeler. Miraculously, he was brought back to life and is here today as a testament to life.”
Bond began his concert with a moving song titled, “I Created You.” He says the most important message is that we all know how important God is to us in our lives, but to remember how important we all are to God as individuals. He still loves all of us.
“I’ve traveled all over the US and to several other countries with my ministry,” said Bond. “My message is that there is always hope. As long as there is breath, we have hope.”
Bond is also president of a non-profit called ‘Extended Arms.’
“Our team feeds, clothes, and houses the homeless and underprivileged. We operate in a few major cities at this time. Last year we helped 12,000 people. This year we are on pace to increase that to 15,000.”
Children were playing games out in the park before heading over to the snow cone area. One young boy said, “We really can have more than one?”
Face painting was another fun activity for kids as well as adults. Cindy Hornbrook was painting a cross on the face of Bobby Hornbrook. “We know each other very well,” she laughed.
During the school season, the church brings its food truck to the Military Sea Museum parking area from 4-6 p.m. This is another of their community outreach programs to assist those in need.
The church is hosting their ‘Red, White and Blue Church BBQ’ on Friday July 5th from 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. The location will be at the church which is located at 4571 Sparta Road in Sebring.
There will be a free barbeque with a fireworks show at dark. Transportation can be provided. For more information, please call Pastor Chad Coppinger at 931-743-3671.
For more information on Johnathan Bond, his website is www.johnathanbond.com.
