When IMSA decided to split last year’s Prototype class into two separate fields — the DPi class and the LMP2 class — the organization knew the LMP2 class was going to be quite a bit smaller. But with CORE autosport and JDC-Miller Motorsports making the move to DPi, that left two full-season entrants, Performance Tech Motorsports and PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports, along with some teams who will enter the occasional race, which was the case at the Rolex 24 At Daytona when the No. 18 DragonSpeed entry captured the LMP2 victory.
As a result, the season schedule was reduced from 10 races to eight, with the P2s not running in the Long Beach Grand Prix or the Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix.
Florida-based DragonSpeed had two of the four entries at Daytona, but with the team focusing on the World Endurance Championship this weekend, that leaves just Performance Tech and PR1/Mathiasen for the 12 Hours.
The No. 38 Performance Tech entry is coming off a second-place finish at Daytona, while the PR1/Mathiasen entry had its share of troubles at Daytona and finished fourth. The PR1/Mathiasen car did qualify second for Daytona and the California-based team has had plenty of success, so you can’t discount their chances due to Daytona.
“We had a great car and driver lineup going into the race, and we’re definitely hoping for better than fourth place,” said PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports driver Matt McMurry. “Sadly, the accident in turn one and the rain pretty much denied us any chance of getting on the podium. Everyone on the team did a great job all weekend, and we learned a lot about the car, so we’re in a good position for Sebring.”
The key here will be staying out of trouble and the class win will likely go to the team that is able to run the cleanest race.
