Special to Highlands News-Sun
SEBRING — Timothy M. George, M.D., 59, of Austin, Texas, experienced a medical issue near the mid-point of the four-hour Michelin IMSA SportsCar Encore at Sebring International Raceway on Sunday. He was transported to a local Sebring hospital where he passed away.
The medical emergency occurred while George was driving the No. 2 Ansa Motorsports LLC prototype race car. There was no known mechanical issue with the car. George was able to drive the car onto pit lane where he was immediately attended to by track medical personnel.
“The IMSA family is shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Tim George today,” the International Motor Sports Association said in a statement. “He was a long-time IMSA competitor and a friend to many in the paddock. At this difficult time we would like to extend our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies to his wife Rosalind and the rest of their family.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
RIP. Condolences to family and friends.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.