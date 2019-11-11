Dr. Tim George

GEORGE

 ©2016, Jake Galstad

Special to Highlands News-Sun

SEBRING — Timothy M. George, M.D., 59, of Austin, Texas, experienced a medical issue near the mid-point of the four-hour Michelin IMSA SportsCar Encore at Sebring International Raceway on Sunday. He was transported to a local Sebring hospital where he passed away.

The medical emergency occurred while George was driving the No. 2 Ansa Motorsports LLC prototype race car. There was no known mechanical issue with the car. George was able to drive the car onto pit lane where he was immediately attended to by track medical personnel.

“The IMSA family is shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Tim George today,” the International Motor Sports Association said in a statement. “He was a long-time IMSA competitor and a friend to many in the paddock. At this difficult time we would like to extend our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies to his wife Rosalind and the rest of their family.”

