By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Just before Hurricane Dorian brushed the Florida coast, Highlands County commissioners held an emergency meeting to extend a couple of expiring local certifications for ambulance companies.
A third company, {span class=”st”}A.T.I Ambulance{/span}, didn’t get on that list and its Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity has lapsed, county officials said Tuesday.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said Thursday it likely lapsed on Sept. 6, the same day certificates for Positive Mobility Inc. and Aeromed helicopter would also have lapsed.
Dorian was expected to arrive in Highlands County on Sept. 3, which is why commissioners had a special meeting Aug. 30 to extend the certificates of Positive Mobility and Aeromed for another 90 days.
The commission voted 4-1 to put out a notice to the public about this, and the importance that all locally-operating ambulance companies check their paperwork and make sure their certificates also haven’t lapsed.
County Attorney Joy Carmichael is drafting the notice.
Vosburg said Thursday that the county has another ambulance company’s certificate coming due in October, and in addition to putting A.T.I on the Oct. 1 Board of County Commission regular meeting agenda, he will probably schedule several extensions to give them all more time to complete paperwork.
He counts at least four private ambulance companies/entities operating in the county, as many as six, in varying classes of certification.
On Tuesday, while discussing the situation with A.T.I, Commissioner Don Elwell said he worried about legal liability to the county if an ambulance without a local certificate ends up sued by a patient, or is in a wreck.
Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor told commissioners they are not the “certifying agency,” in regard to licensing. The state does that.
”There’s nothing in our ordinance other than enforcement of what the state says,” Bashoor said. “They are the certifying agency.”
Bashoor added that county staff is “taking steps to ensure this won’t happen again.”
Elwell expressed frustration with the company, that they should have checked their own paperwork for an expiration date when they saw that other companies had to get an extension.
Commissioner Greg Harris asked if the county could simply say that the company can’t operate without a renewed certificate, but Elwell said that could potentially be more disruptive, especially since the company is still licensed by the state.
The company could then sue the county for disrupting it business, Elwell said.
Besides, Elwell said, he doesn’t think the county has the authority to do that.
Commissioner Ron Handley expressed concern that without some public notice, the county would be open to liability in an injury case.
Bashoor said the county ordinance, as it’s written, gives not resource for this situation. He suggested strengthening it.
Brooks went further to say he didn’t think that the commission had the authority to notify providers or tell any ambulance company to stop operating locally without a local certificate.
He was the one dissenting vote on the matter.
