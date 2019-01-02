SEBRING — Ben Oswald, Highlands County resident, recently published “Johnny DeSilver, FDA,” a book detailing his work as a former federal investigator with the Food and Drug Administration.
Oswald uses the pen name bf oswald, and he uses lower case letters just as e.e. cummings did. He has written several fiction novels, but his latest work plunges into nonfiction as he describes harrowing tales from his days as an undercover agent with the alias Johnny DeSilver. This book details his adventures from September of 1960 to June of 1966.
Some of his most exciting tales include driving 100 miles an hour down a two-lane country road and investigating heavily armed drug dealers. Although the FDA kept his journals, he was able to remember some of the more memorable events by taking a close look at his expense records.
According to the description of this book on Amazon.com, “his work was seldom routine or humdrum. His assignments included inspections of food, drug and cosmetic producers, investigations of white-collar violations of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and even undercover investigations in a pilot program that became The Bureau of Drug Abuse Control.”
Oswald’s most popular book, “The Rental,” is his fictional account of a man who rents trailers near a large tract of native South Florida scrub. Readers enjoy the references to Florida, and snowbirds enjoy taking a novel about Highlands County back to their home up north.
A review from The Purple Page Literacy Collection stated, “A very enjoyable read. The backstories are varied and interesting.”
Oswald usually writes one book a year, and he sells them at the Book Nook in the Downtown Mall and Marketplace in Sebring. He also sells them on Amazon.com and Smashwords.com.
Throughout his life, Oswald has spent thousands of hours researching and writing. With 25 years’ experience as an associate professor at North Central Technical College, Oswald spent a lot of time writing textbooks for his students. He wrote two textbooks — one on human sexuality and the other on aging.
Oswald continues this pattern of researching and writing even after his retirement. He spends approximately four hours per day researching, writing and editing his novels.
After all the years he spent teaching at a college, Oswald can’t shake the urge to help others learn new information. He gladly spends time with aspiring writers at the Book Nook, telling them how to break into the market and provide advice.
For more information on Oswald, visit http://bfoswaldauthor.com/.
