SEBRING — Highlands County had 184 hit and run crashes in 2018, and one bicyclist died as a result of a hit and run crash. Eight people were seriously injured, and three of those with serious injuries were pedestrians.
On Feb. 11, 2018, Juan Hernandez-Martinez, 64, died from a hit and run crash. A vehicle struck his bicycle on County Road 621 near Victory Way in Placid Lakes. The Florida Highway Patrol doesn’t have any additional information on this case.
In 2017, another life was lost in a hit and run crash, and the case remains unsolved. On Oct. 28, 2017, around 3 a.m., an unknown vehicle was traveling south on Lakeshore Drive and struck a pedestrian in the vicinity of the centerline on Lakeshore Drive. The vehicle fled the scene, the FHP reports. The pedestrian, Steven William Arnold, 20, of Lorida, died from sustained injuries.
In nearby Lake Wales, Leonard Wimberly Jr., 56, of Haines City, died on Nov. 4, 2017, when he was struck by a motorist while he was on his three-wheeled bike on Masterpiece Road. The FHP doesn’t have any additional information on this case.
If anyone has any information about these crashes, they are asked to contact FHP at 239-938-1800.
Of all the hit and run crashes in 2018, 161 caused property damage. Of all the hit and run crashes, only 58 citations were issued. Some people may think that walking or driving away from the scene is a good idea, but it carries serious problems and penalties. People with injuries who are left unattended could die or have serious life-long injuries that could have been prevented with prompt medical treatment.
Besides harming others and their property, hit and run drivers can cause problems for themselves. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, if the crash involves property damage, leaving the scene is classified as a second-degree misdemeanor, with penalties up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Penalties increase for the driver when injuries are involved, and drivers can have a felony on their record. “Leaving the scene of a crash with injuries is a third-degree felony and a driver, when convicted, will have their driver license revoked for at least three years and can be sentenced to five years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine,” the FHP states.
If someone is injured as a result of a crash, the driver is required to call 911 and offer aid to the victim. “Drivers leaving the scene of a crash with a fatality could be sentenced up to 30 years in prison and a $10,000 fine,” the FHP stated in a recent press release.
FHP encourages all residents to report any information regarding hit and run crashes to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS(8477). People can remain anonymous and tips that result in an arrest may earn a cash reward.
Penalties for hit and run should be especially harsh. A coward hits someone and runs away. Own up to your mistake. Irresponsibility seems all too common these days.
