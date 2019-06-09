SEBRING — A local man knocked out another with a single punch Tuesday night at an Orlando-area restaurant. The man he hit fell and struck his head on the floor, and has since died from his injuries.
The man who threw that punch, 28-year-old Benjamin Hernandez of Sebring, was charged with aggravated battery for hitting 51-year-old Srikanth Srinivasan of Winter Garden.
Neurologists at Osceola Regional Medical Center said his brain stem herniated, that there was nothing they could do to treat him and he was not expected to survive.
Reports are that he was taken off life support Wednesday and then died from his injuries.
Srinivasan leaves behind a wife and a daughter.
Since he died, Orange County Sheriff’s Office has turned the matter over to homicide detectives, but officials with the sheriff’s office have given no more information on the case, citing that it is an open investigation.
Allegedly, Hernandez said an argument between the husband and wife prompted him to the hit the husband. Accounts from the wife, 35-year-old Barbara Jean Srinivasan, and other witnesses suggest more to the story.
The incident took place at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday in the outside patio bar of Miller’s Ale House at 8123 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee.
Orange County Sheriff’s Office reports state that when deputies arrived, Hernandez agreed to talk.
In the parking lot, by a patrol car, he told deputies he was in the bar, having a few drinks, when he saw the couple arguing.
He said he got up, approached the two and allegedly tried to calm the husband and de-escalate the situation.
In reports, Hernandez said the husband would not calm down, so he hit him in the face with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground where he hit his head on the floor.
When Hernandez tried to leave the bar, reports said, several customers confronted him and he returned to his seat to wait for law enforcement.
He told the deputy he’d seen a lot of abuse in his family and did what he did because he did not want to see another man hurt a woman.
In her statement, Barbara Srinivasan said Hernandez escalated the situation.
Outside of arrest reports, she has told news reporters that Hernandez was hurling racial slurs at her husband, and that her husband did not yell back even once.
He tried to calm the situation, she told reporters.
To deputies, she said she and her husband were at the Ale House, having drinks, and her husband left the bar after an argument with her.
A short time later, he returned and approached her in an aggressive manner, but did not touch her, reports said.
She would later tell reporters that her husband was not abusive and she was not scared of her husband.
She said he whispered in her ear that they needed to leave, and they started having another argument, reports said. At that time, Hernandez approached and starting arguing with her husband, the wife said.
When her husband said something back, Hernandez punched her husband in the face with a closed fist, sending him to the ground, and he hit his head on the floor.
She ran to her husband’s side, where he remained motionless, reports said.
When Hernandez tried to leave, she screamed for someone to stop him, reports said, and he returned to his seat to wait for deputies.
Barbara Srinivasan told both deputies and reporter she never asked Hernandez to step in.
A bartender who agreed to testify said he saw Barbara Srinivasan sitting at the bar and her husband arrived a few minutes later, apparently verbally aggressive toward her, reports said. The bartender asked her to say if she needed help, reports said.
A few minutes later, Hernandez approached and told the husband to stop being “disrespectful and aggressive” toward her. The two men had words and the next thing the bartender saw, he said, was the husband on the ground.
Hernandez tried to leave, reports said, but other customers stopped him. He returned to his seat.
A second witness said he heard arguing from the other side of the bar, saw Hernandez lower his arms and the husband falling, hitting his head on the floor.
Another witness, who was not willing to testify in court, also heard Hernandez say, “I’m not going to let no man disrespect no woman like that,” reports said.
A fourth witness, reports said, heard him say, “I’m not going to watch someone get abused.”
All four witnesses had similar stories: the couple was arguing when Hernandez came over, subsequently hitting the man in the face with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground. When Hernandez attempted to leave, he was asked to sit down, which he did, waiting for deputies.
According to Highlands County court records, no one by the name of Benjamin Hernandez has anything worse than a traffic infraction on record.
