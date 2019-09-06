SEBRING — Local gun owners and dealers give a couple of reasons why Walmart’s decision to discontinue sales of handguns and automatic weapon ammunition wouldn’t amount to much.
First, a lot of local gun owners say they prefer to purchase from local dealers or order their ammunition, to be certain of getting the brands and quality they want. Second, they see Walmart’s move as having more to do with public relations than actually making a difference in issues of gun safety.
Delia Garcia, senior director of Communications, told the Highlands News-Sun via email on Thursday that Walmart CEO Doug McMillon explained the company’s decision and rationale best in a memo he published this week.
The memo, published by the Associated Press and other major news outlets, states that the company had given “a lot of thought to our sale of firearms and ammunition,” noting the company had previously discontinued sales of handguns or military-style rifles, such as the AR-15.
The company also raised the age limit for purchase to 21 and required a “green light” on a background check, while federal law only requires the absence of a “red light.”
In light of two recent shooting incidents at Walmart stores in Colorado and Texas, one at the hand of an employee, the company will:
- Sell off current stock and discontinue short-barrel rifle ammunition, such as the .223-caliber and 5.56-caliber that can be used in high-capacity clips on military-style weapons.
- Sell off and discontinue handgun ammunition.
- Discontinue handgun sales in Alaska, the only state where it still sold handguns.
When asked what impact this would have on sales revenue, Garcia said Walmart does not disclose financial information.
“I can tell you, though, that Walmart holds approximately 20% market share in ammunition and about 2% market share in firearms,” Garcia said. “We made no changes to our current product return policy; all sales are final and there are no returns on firearms, ammunition and air guns.”
Shird Moore of Spray and Pray Guns & Ammo on U.S. 98 said Walmart was the only serious competition he had for ammunition sales, and not much at that.
“I sell stuff so cheap I don’t consider them competition,” Moore said.
Moore used to manufacture ammunition, including reloaded jackets, but the market is flooded, he said, and there isn’t much profit in that right now.
Situations like the massive shootings, and talk of greater restrictions from Washington, D.C., actually spike sales, Moore said. This summer did not have a typical seasonal slow-down, he said. He sold more than $250,000 in guns and ammunition.
“It’s been one of our highest grossing summers,” Moore said.
The last time sales went up that high, he said, was after the June 12, 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.
The weekend after that, he and his wife — both National Rifle Association-certified gun safety trainers — did a seminar at a gun show in Port St. Lucie, where the shooter was from, Moore said. Where they normally had 150 participants, they had 300.
As for Walmart’s decision to stop selling certain bullets, Moore said it’s a show.
“It’s 100% ‘licking their wounds,’” Moore said.
He said Kmart did the same thing after the 1999 Columbine shooting when it was learned those shooters had bought ammunition at Kmart.
These things happen in the business, Moore said.
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler, whose department also hosts gun safety courses, said Walmart ammunition is inconsequential to law enforcement, which always orders high-grade ammunition.
The biggest reason for the high-grade? Accuracy.
“Law enforcement and concerned (firearms) carriers look for ammunition that, for lack of a better term, has less collateral damage,” Fansler said.
If ammunition doesn’t fragment on impact and goes through the intended target, it might hit other people, he said.
“We don’t want to injure innocent bystanders,” Fansler said. “We’re accountable and so is any concealed carry (licensee) for any round that leaves that weapon.”
Also, he said, less expensive, lower-grade ammunition plays havoc with a firearm. He said the quality of the powder or casings is poor, and wears out the chamber and barrels.
“It will muck them up, anyway,” Fansler said.
As for the reasons for Walmart’s change, Fansler calls it a “bandwagon” move.
“It’s sad that any organization is going to cave to the pressure,” Fansler said. “I firmly believe that there’s never been a case of a firearm or a box of ammunition jumping up and killing someone.”
Fansler also firmly believes in the Second Amendment provisions for gun ownership and use, which is why his department offers concealed-carry classes.
“It’s basically a paperweight if not used properly,” Fansler said.
Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. has operated hunting rifles all his life. He started with a youth-sized .22-caliber rifle and worked up to deer rifles and shotguns.
“My father taught me when I was old enough to hold one,” he said.
He doesn’t buy ammunition from Walmart.
“The local guys have what I need when I need it. They [Walmart] only have the cheap stuff,” Howerton said. “If I have the option to go to the local vendor to get it, just as soon do that anyhow.”
“Cheap” ammunition, he said, isn’t consistent for accuracy or distance.
As for others’ reactions, Howerton said the biggest comment he’d heard, or read online, is the irony that there are far more deaths to drunk driving than shootings, yet Walmart still sells alcohol.
