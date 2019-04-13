SALT LAKE CITY — The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university held its 67th (Austin, Texas), 68th (Washington, DC), 69th (Indianapolis, Indiana), and 70th (Orlando, Florida) commencement ceremonies last fall and earlier this year to celebrate the recent graduation of nearly 22,000 students from across the country.
From Avon Park:
- Chandler Hunter has earned his Bachelor of Science, Accounting
- Sherron Fraser has earned her Master of Science, Nursing — Leadership and Management (RN to MSN)
From Sebring:
- Sharmin Jones has earned her Master of Science, Nursing — Leadership and Management (BSN to MSN)
- Sylvia Falcon has earned her Bachelor of Arts, Educational Studies
- Charlotte Bauder has earned her Bachelor of Arts, Interdisciplinary Studies (K-8)
- Christina Bauder has earned her Bachelor of Science, Nursing
- Mandy Davis has earned her Master of Science, Educational Leadership
- Reynaldo Pineda has earned his Master of Science, Integrated Healthcare Management
- Roberto Rivero has earned his Bachelor of Science, Business Management
WGU has recognized 12,920 undergraduate and 8,885 graduate degree recipients, who have completed their degrees since June 1, 2018. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. The average time to graduation for those earning a bachelor’s degree was two years, five months, while the average time to degree for graduate programs was one year, seven months. The average age for those who graduated is 38 years old.
WGU pioneered competency-based education, which measures learning rather than time spent in class. Designed to meet the needs of working adults, competency-based education enables students to study and learn on their own schedules with individualized, one-to-one faculty support. They complete courses as soon as they demonstrate that they have mastered the subject matter, allowing them to move quickly through material they already know so they can allocate time for what they still need to learn. As a result, many WGU students are able to accelerate their studies, saving both time and – under WGU’s flat-rate tuition model – money.
Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 114,000 students nationwide and has more than 136,000 graduates in all 50 states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.